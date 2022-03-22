Testing: You Can Vote For The Worst Roads In Ontario & Here's What They Were Last Year
Cast your nominations up until April 19.
Are you tired of treading lightly when planning out your road trip in Ontario because you want to avoid certain routes?
Well, it's now time to put the pedal to the metal because Ontarians can now cast their votes for what they think is the absolute worst road is in the province through CAA's Worst Roads campaign.
"We know that through CAA's research, almost three quarters (72 per cent) of Ontarians are venting about the state of our roads to either their spouses, friends or co-workers and not always to local government officials," AVP government and community relations for CAA South Central Ontario, Teresa Di Felice said.
CAA SCO wants to hear from all disgruntled drivers, tired transit riders, pissed-off pedestrians and cheesed cyclists so that they can bring forward an informed campaign to key decision-makers in the government on which roads to improve on next.
Ontarians will be able to vote on a variety of categories from congestion, potholes and bad road signs, timing of traffic lights as well as cyclist and pedestrian safety.
According to CAA, over 80% of Ontarians have pointed to poor road conditions as some of the most common issues in their neighbourhoods, with cracks in the pavement and potholes being two of the biggest concerns (especially since, as CAA noted, repairs can range from $300 to $6,000.)
So, where were the worst roads in Ontario last year?
Here's what streets cracked the top ten list in 2021:
- Victoria Road, Prince Edward County
- Carling Avenue, Ottawa
- Barton Street East, Hamilton
- County Road 49, Prince Edward County
- Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto
- Hunt Club Road, Ottawa
- Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
- Innes Road, Ottawa
- Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins
- Queen Street, Kingston
