ontario government announcement

Ontarians Can Get 24/7 Health Advice Online & Avoid Unnecessary ER Trips With New Tool

There's also a new phone number you can call.

Toronto Associate Editor
Health Minister Christine Elliott making a government announcement.

There's a new way that Ontarians can get access to health care, and you might not even have to leave your house.

On Friday, April 22, the Ontario government announced that they've launched a brand new tool that'll connect Ontarians to registered nurses and help them find health care services and any other info they may need in just one website.

"This will help Ontarians avoid unnecessary visits to emergency departments and unneeded delays in accessing care, helping to preserve hospital capacity for when it is needed most so that the province can stay open," the provincial government release reads.

This new tool, Health Connect Ontario, will take over Telehealth Ontario, and with its launch, Ontarians can have access to 24/7 health advice and scour through health services.

Residents can also call 811 to use this new service too, and anyone who calls Telehealth Ontario will be re-directed.

"As part of our government's plan to stay open by building a better, more resilient health care system, we're connecting Ontarians with nurses and the high-quality health services they need from anywhere at any time," Health Minister, Christine Elliott said in the announcement.

So, what exactly will Health Connect Ontario do?

Well, according to the Ontario government, it will:

  • Connect Ontarians to speak to a registered nurse (either on the phone or online)
  • Help users find a primary care provider if they don't have one already
  • Give Ontarians an initial health assessment and advice
  • Connect users to mental health and addictions services
  • Hook Ontarians up with a symptom assessment tool so they can understand their health concerns and how to access the right care
  • Help users find local health services, including home and community care or caregiver support
  • Connect Ontarians to a specialized health professional if they have any questions about food and healthy eating, breastfeeding, or tips on how to quit smoking
  • Provide general guidance for Ontarians' health care journeys
Ontario reminds, however, that Health Connect Ontario and 811 are only used for non-urgent health care info, referrals and advice, and by no means will replace 911 which should still be used for medical emergencies.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

