Doug Ford Was Reading Off A Binder At The Provincial Debate & Some People Couldn't Deal
There's also a Twitter page dedicated to his binder.
Premier Doug Ford was reading off a binder during parts of the provincial debate, and some people on Twitter just couldn't deal.
On Monday, May 16, the provincial party leaders Doug Ford, Steven Del Duca, Andrea Horwath, and Mike Schreiner, came together to debate key issues leading into the upcoming elections from housing affordability to health care.
As the premier was giving his opening statement at the start of the debate, Ford was occasionally seen reading off of the binder from his podium — and some people on the internet couldn't deal.
"Oh dear. Doug Ford is already reading from his binder notes," one Twitter user wrote.
I'm here!!!\n#Dougsbinder #onpolipic.twitter.com/6inB1JRNxg— Doug Ford's Binder (@Doug Ford's Binder) 1652740343
Another joked about who was "proofing" Ford's binder for the night, while another pointed out the size of the binder.
There's even a dedicated Twitter page to Doug Ford's binder, though it was created this past April.
Even though nobody else brought in a binder as their date to the debate on Monday night, Ford was reportedly given the go-ahead a few days beforehand.
Per The Toronto Star, Ford was allowed to bring in his notes to the debate while the rest of the leaders agreed that they didn't have to bring any.
While leaders were asked not to bring prepared notes to the debate, the Star reports that an internal email said that nobody would be kicked out of or disqualified from the debate for bringing "a discreet binder or notes with them to the podium."
Ontario will be going into its next provincial election on June 2, 2022.