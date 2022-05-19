NDP Leader Andrea Horwath & Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner Tested Positive For COVID-19
They were both at the provincial debate on Monday night.
Two leaders running in Ontario's provincial elections have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Tuesday night, May 18, Green Party of Ontario leader, Mike Schreiner, shared on Twitter that he tested positive with a rapid test after being in close contact with a staff member.
After close contact with a staff member, I tested positive for Covid 19 via rapid test this evening.\n\nI'm fully vaccinated and am feeling fine. As public health advises, I will self-isolate for a few days and will continue campaigning remotely from home.— Mike Schreiner (@Mike Schreiner) 1652921030
"I'm fully vaccinated and am feeling fine. As public health advises, I will self-isolate for a few days and will continue campaigning remotely from home," Schreiner said.
Ontario NDP leader, Andrea Horwath, responded to the news and said she hoped his symptoms are mild and that he would feel better soon. Then a day later, on Thursday morning, Horwath shared that she, too, tested positive for COVID-19.
Like many others in this pandemic, this morning I tested positive for COVID-19. We\u2019re doing our best to keep everyone safe. I was looking forward to seeing folks in Northern Ontario. We\u2019ll have to make adjustments but I\u2019ll keep connecting with people however I can safely. #ONpoli— Andrea Horwath (@Andrea Horwath) 1652958185
"We're doing our best to keep everyone safe. I was looking forward to seeing folks in Northern Ontario. We'll have to make adjustments but I'll keep connecting with people however I can safely," Horwath tweeted.
Under Ontario's current public health guidelines, anyone who is fully vaccinated and has tested positive for COVID-19 has to isolate for at least five days. The isolation period is at 10 days for those who are immunocompromised or haven't been fully vaccinated.
The diagnoses for the two provincial party leaders come mid-way through the campaign season, as election day is coming up on June 2.
In a news release, the Ontario NDP shared that they'll pivot to Zoom events to continue with their campaign trail. The Greens also shared Schreiner's itinerary for May 19, which showed that most of his scheduled events will be virtual too.
The two leaders were last together at the election debate on May 16, along with Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca and Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford.