ontario green party

Ontario Green Party Calls On Ford To Slash Transit Fares As Gas Prices Continue To Rise

The Green Party wants transit fares to be cut in half for three months.

Ontario Editor
Mike Schreiner from the Ontario green party. Right: GO Train in Toronto.

Mike Schreiner from the Ontario green party. Right: GO Train in Toronto.

@mikeschreinergpo | Instagram, Dejan Baric | Dreamstime

As gas prices in the province continue to reach new heights, the Ontario Green Party is calling on Ford to slash transit fares.

In a press release on Wednesday, Ontario Green Party leader, Mike Schreiner, stated that the province should cut transit fares in half for three months to help residents during this time.

“The affordability crunch is hurting Ontarians. People need affordable options to get around and need relief right now," stated Schreiner.

“Cutting fares in half is an immediate measure with immediate benefits that can help address the worsening fuel and cost of living crisis as well as the climate emergency."

The Green Party says that fares on all Ontario transit lines, including GO and municipal, should see this change.

Over the past few months, the province has seen fuel prices reach record highs. Throughout March, some spots have seen gas rise over 190 cents per litre.

When asked about these rising prices in the past, Ford stated that the carbon tax is to blame.

"We see the cost of living going up, we see the gas prices going through the roof because of the carbon tax. You know, I predicted this carbon tax a long time ago, I said, 'the gas is going to go up, all the goods are going to go up, your groceries are going up,' and it kind of fell on deaf ears on certain parts of the country," Ford stated back on February 22.

Ford called on the Prime Minister to help lower the price of fuel for residents.

"He needs to cut the carbon tax, bottom line, because we cut, already, four-and-a-half cents off gas prices and the carbon tax came along and it went right back up," Ford said.

"Get rid of this carbon tax, it's a job-killing tax."

