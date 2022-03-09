Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
gas prices in ontario

Ontario Gas Prices Set To Rise Even Higher This Week & It's Just Getting Ridiculous Now

More bad news at the pumps.

Toronto gas station during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toronto gas station during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

If you're like most motorists in the province, you're probably struggling to comprehend how bad Ontario gas prices have gotten recently — and they're just getting worse.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst Dan McTeague tweeted a warning for drivers to fill up their tanks on Wednesday before gas prices skyrocket once again.

McTeague reports that the cost of gas will rise by 6 cents per litre on Thursday, bringing the total to a whopping 190.9 cents per litre for cities like Toronto, Kingston, London, Hamilton, and the Niagara region.

Although shocking, the spike is actually less than what McTeague initially told CTV News, which was that gas prices could rise 10 cents per litre, rounding out closer to $2 a litre.

On Tuesday, the gas analyst told Narcity that the error was related to markets "whipsawing wildly," making it difficult to give out an accurate prediction.

At the moment, the cheapest places to fill up your tank in the province are Peterborough and Cornwall, which despite seeing prices spike, are holding an average cost of 188.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.

Barrie will also offer slightly more affordable prices at 189.9, as it is only expected to rise by 5 cents.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Taxpayer Federation has recently called on Premier Doug Ford to fulfill his promise of cutting gas prices.

"One of the central pledges of his campaign was to lower gas prices by 10 cents per litre. Ford delivered on part one of that promise, scrapping Ontario’s cap-and-trade carbon tax. But the second part of his promise, to lower the excise tax by 5.7 cents per litre, remains unfulfilled," a statement from the federation reads.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...