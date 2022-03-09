Ontario Gas Prices Set To Rise Even Higher This Week & It's Just Getting Ridiculous Now
More bad news at the pumps.
If you're like most motorists in the province, you're probably struggling to comprehend how bad Ontario gas prices have gotten recently — and they're just getting worse.
President of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst Dan McTeague tweeted a warning for drivers to fill up their tanks on Wednesday before gas prices skyrocket once again.
McTeague reports that the cost of gas will rise by 6 cents per litre on Thursday, bringing the total to a whopping 190.9 cents per litre for cities like Toronto, Kingston, London, Hamilton, and the Niagara region.
Price : #GasPrices to RISE 6 cents/litre for Thurs affecting most of #Ontario and #Quebec, sending prices to 190.9 cts/l for #Toronto #GTA #LdnOnt #Barrie #Ottawa #Hamilton #Windsor #Niagara and pushing prices in #Montreal to $2.029 a litre \n\nThank green virtue signalling— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1646825456
Although shocking, the spike is actually less than what McTeague initially told CTV News, which was that gas prices could rise 10 cents per litre, rounding out closer to $2 a litre.
On Tuesday, the gas analyst told Narcity that the error was related to markets "whipsawing wildly," making it difficult to give out an accurate prediction.
At the moment, the cheapest places to fill up your tank in the province are Peterborough and Cornwall, which despite seeing prices spike, are holding an average cost of 188.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.
Barrie will also offer slightly more affordable prices at 189.9, as it is only expected to rise by 5 cents.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Taxpayer Federation has recently called on Premier Doug Ford to fulfill his promise of cutting gas prices.
"One of the central pledges of his campaign was to lower gas prices by 10 cents per litre. Ford delivered on part one of that promise, scrapping Ontario’s cap-and-trade carbon tax. But the second part of his promise, to lower the excise tax by 5.7 cents per litre, remains unfulfilled," a statement from the federation reads.