Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise & Could Smash Records Again Tomorrow

Ontario is going from bad to worst.

Esso gas station in Toronto.

Esso gas station in Toronto.

Bscenic | Dreamstime

Ontario gas prices are set to reach an all-time high by Friday, dashing any hopes of things calming down before the weekend. So, say goodbye to your debt-free bank account.

Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst, warned drivers via Twitter on Thursday to fill up their tanks as prices will rise another 7 cents a litre on Friday.

Prices are already sitting at a lousy 167.9 cents a litre due to a 7 cent increase on Thursday. However, they could skyrocket up to 174.9 cents a litre by Friday for Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Barrie, Windsor, London, and Kingston.

According to Gas Wizard, Thunder Bay will be the only city spared from Friday's increase, with prices remaining at 169.9 cents a litre. However, that doesn't mean it's the cheapest.

Peterborough will see prices increase by 6 cents a litre and remains the most affordable gas in the province, offering 168.9 at the pump.

The dire state of Ontario's gas prices hasn't gone unnoticed by political leaders.

On Wednesday, Andrea Horwath, NDP leader, announced she had teamed up with MPP Gilles Bisson to table a bill to regulate provincial gas prices.

The NDP's report alleged that Ontarians are paying record-high prices this year, over $1.50 per litre in the GTA and around $1.70 per litre in Timmins, thanks to big chains raising prices when the price of oil drops.

So, in case you're wondering, yes, things really are that bad, and no, this is not normal.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...