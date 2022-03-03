Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise & Could Smash Records Again Tomorrow
Ontario is going from bad to worst.
Ontario gas prices are set to reach an all-time high by Friday, dashing any hopes of things calming down before the weekend. So, say goodbye to your debt-free bank account.
Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst, warned drivers via Twitter on Thursday to fill up their tanks as prices will rise another 7 cents a litre on Friday.
Price : After rising 7 cents a litre Thursday, #GasPrices are set to RISE another 7 cents a litre Friday pushing prices in #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Windsor #Barrie #Kingston to 174.9 cents a litre \n\nFILL UP TONIGHT— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1646254500
Prices are already sitting at a lousy 167.9 cents a litre due to a 7 cent increase on Thursday. However, they could skyrocket up to 174.9 cents a litre by Friday for Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Barrie, Windsor, London, and Kingston.
According to Gas Wizard, Thunder Bay will be the only city spared from Friday's increase, with prices remaining at 169.9 cents a litre. However, that doesn't mean it's the cheapest.
Peterborough will see prices increase by 6 cents a litre and remains the most affordable gas in the province, offering 168.9 at the pump.
The dire state of Ontario's gas prices hasn't gone unnoticed by political leaders.
On Wednesday, Andrea Horwath, NDP leader, announced she had teamed up with MPP Gilles Bisson to table a bill to regulate provincial gas prices.
The NDP's report alleged that Ontarians are paying record-high prices this year, over $1.50 per litre in the GTA and around $1.70 per litre in Timmins, thanks to big chains raising prices when the price of oil drops.
So, in case you're wondering, yes, things really are that bad, and no, this is not normal.