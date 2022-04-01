Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Toronto Transit Just Got Cheaper For Some People & Here's Who Is Eligible For A Discount

Prices have been cut by more than 30% for certain riders.

Toronto Editorial Fellow
Someone in front of a Presto machine. Right: Toronto streetcar.

Toronto Transit Commission | Facebook

As gas prices have been shooting up in Ontario, some Torontonians will be able to catch a break with cheaper transit costs in the city this year.

The City of Toronto announced in a press release that they're expanding the eligibility for their Fair Pass Transit Discount Program to include those who receive a Rent-Geared-to-Income subsidy.

Riders with a lower family income could be qualified to get a 21% discount on a TTC single adult monthly pass, which is around $5 lower than the current post-secondary price and comes out to $123.25, as well as 33% off single adult fares which will cost $2.10.

"Approximately 77,000 eligible residents receiving an RGI subsidy who meet the financial eligibility of having an after-tax family income below the Low-Income Measure (LIM) plus 15 per cent may receive a 12-month discount on the regular TTC adult fare or adult monthly pass," they said in the release.

Eligibility requirements include that riders must be between the ages of 20 and 64, must be living in Toronto, and have an active Presto card not currently using the Fair Pass Transit Discount Program.

Toronto riders who want to apply must also be getting support from either the Ontario Disability Support Program or Ontario Works, be getting a childcare fee subsidy from Toronto's Children's Services, or a rent-geared-to-income subsidy to get the discount.

A single regular TTC adult fare costs $3.25, $3.20 for Presto riders, and a 12-month pass normally costs $143.

The City said this will save adult riders $400 a year, and that these fare discounts have been rolled back in phases throughout the years, with phase one having launched in 2018.

"Now that the new online Fair Pass application has launched, phase two has been further expanded to include residents receiving housing supports. The third and final phase will extend the Fair Pass Transit Discount Program to all low-income residents age 20 to 64 years and will no longer depend on participation in specific income assistance and other subsidy programs."

