ttc

TTC Is Increasing Service On So Many Routes This Weekend & You Won't Have To Wait As Long

It could shave minutes off your waiting time.

Ontario Editor
TTC bus on Toronto street.

Nayuki | Flickr

Calling all commuters! The next time you take the TTC you might notice that your wait at the bus stop was a bit shorter than usual.

The transit company announced on Thursday that the TTC will be increasing service frequency or making schedule improvements on 17 routes starting this Sunday, March 27.

With these new changes, some spots will see buses arriving more frequently than before and will cut your wait time down significantly.

The routes that will be affected are:

  • 24 Victoria Park
  • 37 Islington
  • 41 Keele
  • 44 Kipling South
  • 46 Martin Grove
  • 52 Lawrence West
  • 63 Ossington
  • 64 Main
  • 74 Mount Pleasant
  • 86 Scarborough
  • 87 Cosburn
  • 89 Weston
  • 102 Markham Rd
  • 109 Ranee
  • 124 Sunnybrook
  • 937 Islington Express
  • 986 Scarborough Express
According to the company's website, spots like 44 Kipling South will see buses arrive every 12 minutes instead of 15 minutes. Service will also be increased from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday to Friday.

While 87 Cosburn will see buses arriving every 9 minutes instead of 10 during peak hours.

102 Markham Rd will also see buses arriving earlier than usual, with Saturday buses from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. arriving every 8 minutes opposed to 10.

However, you're going to want to make sure to check how your route will be affected, as some spots will actually have longer wait times thanks to schedule improvements.

To improve service reliability, 124 Sunnybrook will see buses arriving every 27 minutes opposed to every 15 minutes between 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday to Friday.

While people taking 19 Bay can expect to wait a few extra minutes for their bus to arrive during the morning and afternoon peak periods.

