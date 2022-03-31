Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Shoot Back Up Tomorrow & RIP Your Bank Accounts

Well, it was nice while it lasted.

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario gas prices in March 2022.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

If you're currently playing a game of chicken with Ontario gas prices, hoping they will drop even lower on Friday — think again.

According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, gas prices will rise cents per litre on Friday after dropping by 1 cent on Thursday, which is about as exciting as a dentist appointment.

As a result, gas prices will cap off at around 173.9 cents per litre for most of the province.

McTeague had previously tweeted on Monday morning saying that provincial gas prices would drop by about 7 cents per litre on Wednesday, which at the time seemed hopeful, but now is just depressing.

Cities expected to be hit by the sudden increase include Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Kitchener, Barrie, London, Windsor, Kingston and Niagara.

However, it is worth noting that London will only go up by 5 cents per litre, which according to Gas Price Wizard, will make it the cheapest place to fill up your gas tank in Ontario.

Spots like Cornwall and Peterborough will experience a drop on Friday, but it won't make any price difference. Both will end up with the exact pump totals as most major cities.

The most expensive area to fill up remain Thunder Bay, with prices set at a whopping 192.9 cents per litre, followed by Sudbury, where gas prices are expected to hit 188.4 cents per litre.

In conclusion, it would appear that drivers should continue to keep a close eye on gas prices, as they are still fluctuating about as much as spring's chaotic weather forecast.

