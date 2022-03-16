Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop This Week & You'll Want To Fill Up Tomorrow
"Hold off filling up until Thursday."
Gas prices have been burning a hole in many wallets recently despite the recent cool down on costs, but luckily for Ontario, gas prices are set to drop again this week.
Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst, tweeted a prediction on March 15 that gas prices will fall 5 cents per litre on Wednesday and an additional 6 cents per litre on Thursday, bringing prices down to 163.9 cents per litre.
CORRECTION: GAS TO FALL 6 CENTS A LITRE THURSDAY TO 163.9 AFTER FALLING 5 CENTS WEDNESDAY https://t.co/w881SmflxU
— Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) March 15, 2022
In a previous tweet, McTeague advised motorists in the GTA to hold off on filling up their tanks until Thursday, when prices are set to drop.
However, if you absolutely can't wait to get gas, the cheapest spot to fill up in Ontario on Wednesday will be Ottawa, with prices expected to be at 167.9 cents per litre, and London, with prices anticipated to be at 168.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.
Across the GTA, prices are set to be slightly higher at 169.9 cents per litre.
The most expensive area to fill up in on Wednesday will be Thunder Bay, with prices expected to be 192.9 cents per litre, followed by Sudbury, with gas prices set to be 191.9 cents per litre.
So if you happen to be located in either area, it may be worth filling up elsewhere or just waiting to fill up on Thursday, if all goes as planned.