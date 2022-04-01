Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Could Drop By 5 Cents Tomorrow, So Maybe Don't Fill Up Your Tanks Today

You might want to wait until the weekend.

Toronto Staff Writer
A photo of gas station outside of Toronto.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

If you blew a big chunk of change filling up on gas in Ontario on Friday morning, you're really going to be kicking yourself this weekend.

According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices will drop by 5 cents per litre on Saturday after shooting up by 6 cents on Thursday, so, yeah, things are flakey.

Cities expected to be affected by the sudden drop include Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara, and Windsor, each totalling 168.9 cents per litre.

The good news appears to be coming in pairs this time around, with another possible 2 cent drop expected to hit most of Ontario by Sunday.

So, if you can somehow avoid filing up until the end of the weekend, it will likely save you a few bucks.

According to Gas Wizard, places with the most affordable pumps will be Cornwall, Windsor, and Kingston, which are set to drop by 6 cents resulting in totals of 167.9 cents per litre.

The most expensive areas for gas remain Thunder Bay, with prices still stuck at 192.9 cents per litre, followed not-so-closely by Sudbury, where totals will be 188.4 cents per litre.

In a tweet on Thursday, McTeague claimed that energy markets were falling in the wake of the US releasing 1 million barrels of oil per day.

Ontario gas prices began fluctuating wildly during March, reaching an all-time high during the first week.

An ongoing event that also spurred NDP leader Andrea Horwath to announce that she would be teaming up with MPP Gilles Bisson to table a bill to regulate provincial gas prices.

