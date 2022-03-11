Editions

Ontario Gas Prices Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & March Break Travel Plans Just Got Cheaper

Prices are finally cooling off a bit.

A Petro Canada gas station in Canada in 2018.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Ontario drivers will get to breathe a sigh of relief at the pump this weekend as gas prices continue to drop after weeks of record-breaking highs.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst Dan McTeague gave motorists the good news via a tweet claiming "confused energy markets reversing course" were behind the drop.

As a result, gas prices for most Ontario cities are set to drop by 6 cents a litre on Saturday, with totals of 169.9 cents a litre for Toronto, Niagara, Oshawa, Oakville, Waterloo, and Kingston.

However, some spots, including London, Barrie, and Cornwall will drop by 7 to 8 cents per litre, resulting in slightly cheaper costs.

The most affordable places for gas in the province will be Cornwall offering up 166.9 cents a litre thanks to 8 cent drop, followed closely by Peterborough, 167.9, which dropped by a whopping 11 cents.

McTeague had previously reported that the gas prices would drop by a remarkable 15 cents on Friday after rising by 6 cents per litre the day before, bringing totals to a whopping 190.9 cents per litre for most Ontario cities.

The massive fluctuation in the cost of gas hasn't gone unnoticed. The Canadian Taxpayer Federation recently called on Premier Doug Ford to fulfill his promise of cutting gas prices.

"One of the central pledges of his campaign was to lower gas prices by 10 cents per litre. Ford delivered on part one of that promise, scrapping Ontario’s cap-and-trade carbon tax. But the second part of his promise, to lower the excise tax by 5.7 cents per litre, remains unfulfilled," a statement reads.

