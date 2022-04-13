Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Back Up Tomorrow, So Say Goodbye To Your Savings
You should probably fill up today.
If you're a driver who never fills up their gas tank mid-week because you prefer spending your hump day lazing around, you might want to rethink that strategy. After all, Ontario gas prices have been real shady lately.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted Wednesday morning that gas prices are expected to jump by 6 cents per litre across most regions.
Price : FILL UP TODAY\nAfter falling 5 cents cents today, #GasPrices are set to RISE 6 cents a litre to 168.9 cts for #Toronto #GTA #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Ottawa #Kitchener #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara & most of #Ont & #Qc \nTo 175.9 cts for #Montrealhttp://GasWizard.ca— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1649847401
As a result, total pump prices will hit a whopping 168.9 cents per litre for cities such as Toronto, Windsor, London, and St. Catharines.
To add salt to the wound, McTeague announced on Tuesday that gas prices would drop by 5 cents across Ontario, totalling 162.9 cents per litre in hot spots like the GTA.
Well, so much for that.
According to Gas Wizard, Kingston and Ottawa will be the cheapest spots to get gas on Thursday, staying at 162.9 cents per litre. As a result, both areas are set to dodge the incoming spike.
On the other hand, Thunder Bay will remain the most expensive area to fill up, with prices holding steady at 192.9 cents per litre, with Sudbury following not-so-closely behind at 180.9.
If you've been watching gas prices like a hawk since they saw a huge bump last month, none of this will surprise you, as rates have been fluctuating wildly for a hot minute now.
However, suppose you're one of the many Ontarians looking to save money instead of throwing it down the drain. In that case, you might want to be a little more diligent, at least until things cool down.