Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Back Up Tomorrow, So Say Goodbye To Your Savings

You should probably fill up today.

Toronto Staff Writer
A Petro-Canada gas station in Toronto.

A Petro-Canada gas station in Toronto.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

If you're a driver who never fills up their gas tank mid-week because you prefer spending your hump day lazing around, you might want to rethink that strategy. After all, Ontario gas prices have been real shady lately.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted Wednesday morning that gas prices are expected to jump by 6 cents per litre across most regions.

As a result, total pump prices will hit a whopping 168.9 cents per litre for cities such as Toronto, Windsor, London, and St. Catharines.

To add salt to the wound, McTeague announced on Tuesday that gas prices would drop by 5 cents across Ontario, totalling 162.9 cents per litre in hot spots like the GTA.

Well, so much for that.

According to Gas Wizard, Kingston and Ottawa will be the cheapest spots to get gas on Thursday, staying at 162.9 cents per litre. As a result, both areas are set to dodge the incoming spike.

On the other hand, Thunder Bay will remain the most expensive area to fill up, with prices holding steady at 192.9 cents per litre, with Sudbury following not-so-closely behind at 180.9.

If you've been watching gas prices like a hawk since they saw a huge bump last month, none of this will surprise you, as rates have been fluctuating wildly for a hot minute now.

However, suppose you're one of the many Ontarians looking to save money instead of throwing it down the drain. In that case, you might want to be a little more diligent, at least until things cool down.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...