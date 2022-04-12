Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & Here's Where You Should Plan To Fill Up
Save your money!
Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Wednesday, so if you were planning to use gas prices as an excuse to cancel your plans, you might have to think of another reason, and fast.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted out on April 12 at 7 a.m. that gas prices are expected to drop by five cents per litre across most of Ontario, with gas prices expected to hit 162.9 cents per litre in the GTA.
⛽️ Price 🚨: #GasPrices to FALL 5 cents a litre Wednesday (tomorrow) for #Toronto#Montreal (to 169.9) #GTA#Ottawa#Hamilton#LdnOnt#Kitchener#Barrie#Windsor#Niagara#Kingston and most of #Ontario & Quebec
To 162.9 in the #GTAhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw
— Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) April 12, 2022
Gas prices in the province have been no joke with many recent spikes and fall in price, and if your wallet is feeling the pain and in need of a little TLC, you might want to fill up in these areas on Wednesday.
According to Gas Wizard, Cornwall and Peterborough are set to be the cheapest spots to get gas on Wednesday, with prices anticipated to drop by two cents in Peterborough to 160.9 cents per litre, and prices in Cornwall expected to drop by three cents to 160.9 cents per litre.
According to predictions, Thunder Bay will be the most expensive area to fill up on Wednesday, with prices set to remain at 192.9 cents per litre, so if you can, it might be wise to look elsewhere for your gas.
Sudbury and St. John's will also be pricey areas for gas, so you may want to avoid kicking up extra kilometres if you're in the area.
Sudbury gas prices are expected to drop to 174.9 cents per litre, while St. John's is anticipated to remain at 185.4 cents per litre.
