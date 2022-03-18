Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again Tomorrow & You're Going To Want To Fill Up Today
Don't wait until the weekend to refill your tank.
If you're an Ontario driver, you probably felt a weight lifted off you this week when gas prices finally began dropping. However, it appears the much-needed grace period is coming to an end. Sigh.
Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst, tweeted out a warning on Thursday that prices would shoot up 7 cents per litre on Saturday, following several days of decline.
In Case You Missed it \u2026https://twitter.com/gaspricewizard/status/1504583410849058818\u00a0\u2026— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1647600679
The increase will bring the cost of gas up to 169.9 cents per litre for a list of cities, including Toronto, Hamilton, London, Niagara, and Kingston.
McTeague had previously predicted on March 15 that prices would fall 5 cents per litre on Wednesday and an additional 6 cents per litre on Thursday, bringing prices down to 163.9 cents per litre.
Gas prices dropped by an incredible 15 cents last Friday, bringing the total down to 175.9 cents per litre after reaching a staggering 190.9 for most areas.
The cheapest places for motorists to fill up their tanks in the province will be Windsor, 168.9, and Cornwall, 167.9, which are both set to offer slightly lower prices tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Thunder Bay and Sudbury are the priciest places to get gas, offering a whopping 192.9 and 191.9 cents per litre, respectively.
So, if you live in those areas, it might be better to take up biking since the weather is slightly less awful these days.
As for what's in store for the future, it's undeniable that gas prices are continuing to fluctuate, so it's probably best to stay updated, so you don't end up paying more than you need to.