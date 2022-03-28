Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop This Week & Your Wallet Can Catch A Break

All you have to do is wait till Wednesday.

Toronto Staff Writer
Gas station pump.

Gas station pump.

Viorel Dudau | Dreamstime

Ontario gas prices have been about as stable as a two-year-old bouncing a yoyo around, but this week they seem to be on the decline.

Rising gas prices have been a sore spot for many Ontarians' wallets, but if you're looking to save some money this week, you may want to hold off on filling up your gas tank until Wednesday.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted out on Monday morning that gas prices should drop by seven cents per litre this Wednesday in Ontario.

However, the optimistic prediction may not come true if "spooked energy markets change course throughout the day today," according to his tweet.

If you're driving on empty and your gas light is begging you to stop before March 30, the cheapest spots to fill up in Ontario on March 29 will be in Cornwall and Peterborough, according to Gas Wizard.

Gas prices are set to be 172.9 cents per litre in Cornwall on Tuesday, and prices are expected to hit 173.9 cents per litre in Peterborough.

Across the GTA and most of Ontario, gas prices are predicted to sit at 177.9 cents per litre on Tuesday, so if you're close to Peterborough or Cornwall, a detour may be worth your time.

The most expensive area to fill up in will be in Thunder Bay, with prices set to be 192.9 cents per litre, followed closely by St. John's, with gas prices expected to hit 189.3 cents per litre.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...