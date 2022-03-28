Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop This Week & Your Wallet Can Catch A Break
All you have to do is wait till Wednesday.
Ontario gas prices have been about as stable as a two-year-old bouncing a yoyo around, but this week they seem to be on the decline.
Rising gas prices have been a sore spot for many Ontarians' wallets, but if you're looking to save some money this week, you may want to hold off on filling up your gas tank until Wednesday.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted out on Monday morning that gas prices should drop by seven cents per litre this Wednesday in Ontario.
⛽️ Price 🚨: unless spooked energy markets change course throughout the day today, #GasPrices should FALL ~7 cts/litre WEDNESDAY for #Ontario#Quebec and Lower #BC Mainland
Regulated Atlantic Provinces will have to wait while Prairie gas bars observe a week’s delay you or down
— Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) March 28, 2022
However, the optimistic prediction may not come true if "spooked energy markets change course throughout the day today," according to his tweet.
If you're driving on empty and your gas light is begging you to stop before March 30, the cheapest spots to fill up in Ontario on March 29 will be in Cornwall and Peterborough, according to Gas Wizard.
Gas prices are set to be 172.9 cents per litre in Cornwall on Tuesday, and prices are expected to hit 173.9 cents per litre in Peterborough.
Across the GTA and most of Ontario, gas prices are predicted to sit at 177.9 cents per litre on Tuesday, so if you're close to Peterborough or Cornwall, a detour may be worth your time.
The most expensive area to fill up in will be in Thunder Bay, with prices set to be 192.9 cents per litre, followed closely by St. John's, with gas prices expected to hit 189.3 cents per litre.
