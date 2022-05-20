NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario election 2022

Some Ontarians Have No Clue Who's Running In The Elections & It's So Awks (VIDEO)

Do you know the difference between Rob Ford and Doug Ford at least?

Toronto Associate Editor
People being interviewed about who the provincial candidates are in the Ontario elections.

People being interviewed about who the provincial candidates are in the Ontario elections.

@narcitycanada | Instagram

The Ontario elections are coming up in about a couple of weeks, and can you name all of the candidates who are running for office?

For those of you who might need a refresher, there's Doug Ford for the Progressive Conservatives, Steven Del Duca for the Liberal Party, Andrea Horwath for the New Democratic Party, and Mike Schreiner for the Green Party of Ontario.

Election day is on June 2, and Narcity's Ashna Bharkhada hit Toronto's streets in the Junction to check in with Torontonians to see if they could name all four candidates — and some of their answers might just make you facepalm.

"We've got Andrea Horwath, I don't know the rest," the first person said, and seemingly didn't want even to try to name the rest.

A few gave a resounding "no" or "I don't know" when asked the question, while one said that they're just "not really into politics."

Someone almost got Premier Doug Ford and his deceased brother and former mayor of Toronto, Rob Ford, confused for each other. Yikes.

"I know Steven Del Duca, Rob Ford," another person said before quickly shaking their head, realizing the mixup. "Sorry, Doug Ford. R.I.P."

A couple of people couldn't figure out what Andrea Horwath's last name was, or how to even pronounce it.

"Andrea Howarth? What is it, what's Andrea's last name?"

But, Horwath wasn't the only one whose last name stumped Torontonians as Del Duca was also puzzling for some.

"Steven something."

"What's the Liberal guy, Del Luca or something like that?"

One person did manage to list off all of the candidates names (almost perfectly) at the end though.

"Steven Del Duca, Andrea Horwath, Doug Ford, and Schrei- Schreiner," they said with a smile.

Ontarians can go cast their ballots on election day on June 2 or can hit the polls early at one of the advanced polling stations up until May 28.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

