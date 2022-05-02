Ontario Liberals Are Promising To Slash Transit Fares To $1 With 'Buck-A-Ride' If Elected
Calling all transit riders! Your commute might get a whole lot easier if the Ontario Liberals are elected this year.
On May 2, Steven Del Duca announced that the Ontario Liberals plan to slash transit fees to $1 per ride across the province with their new "buck-a-ride" initiative.
This could save some commuters $20 a day, and even hundreds of dollars a month.
"Our plan will provide families with immediate relief within the first 100 days of being elected, by slashing the price of transit to a buck-a-ride,” said Del Duca.
“Under our plan, someone hopping on the GO train from Oakville to head in for a Blue Jays game will save nearly $20 on their round trip. And a commuter taking the GO from Whitby to Toronto would save more than $300 dollars a month.”
According to the Liberals, every transit system across the province would see a reduction in fare prices, including GO Transit and Ontario Northland services.
“Unlike Doug Ford’s broken promise of ‘buck-a-beer,’ we will deliver ‘buck-a-ride’ for all transit riders,” Del Duca added.
This isn't the only thing the Ontario Liberal party has promised if they get elected in June. They also want to make it mandatory for companies to post salary ranges for new job listings and raise the minimum wage to $16 an hour.
On top of this, Del Duca has also stated that they promise to ban handguns within the first year in office.
The Ontario election is set to take place on Thursday, June 2, 2022.