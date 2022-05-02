NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario election 2022

Ontario Liberals Are Promising To Slash Transit Fares To $1 With 'Buck-A-Ride' If Elected

“Unlike Doug Ford’s broken promise of ‘buck-a-beer,’ we will deliver ‘buck-a-ride’ for all transit riders.”

Ontario Editor
Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca. Right: Toronto streetcar.

Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca. Right: Toronto streetcar.

@stevendelduca | Instagram, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Calling all transit riders! Your commute might get a whole lot easier if the Ontario Liberals are elected this year.

On May 2, Steven Del Duca announced that the Ontario Liberals plan to slash transit fees to $1 per ride across the province with their new "buck-a-ride" initiative.

This could save some commuters $20 a day, and even hundreds of dollars a month.

"Our plan will provide families with immediate relief within the first 100 days of being elected, by slashing the price of transit to a buck-a-ride,” said Del Duca.

“Under our plan, someone hopping on the GO train from Oakville to head in for a Blue Jays game will save nearly $20 on their round trip. And a commuter taking the GO from Whitby to Toronto would save more than $300 dollars a month.”

According to the Liberals, every transit system across the province would see a reduction in fare prices, including GO Transit and Ontario Northland services.

“Unlike Doug Ford’s broken promise of ‘buck-a-beer,’ we will deliver ‘buck-a-ride’ for all transit riders,” Del Duca added.

This isn't the only thing the Ontario Liberal party has promised if they get elected in June. They also want to make it mandatory for companies to post salary ranges for new job listings and raise the minimum wage to $16 an hour.

On top of this, Del Duca has also stated that they promise to ban handguns within the first year in office.

The Ontario election is set to take place on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...