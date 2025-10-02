These Government of Canada jobs will pay you up to $110,000 if you know a foreign language
You'll use your foreign language skills to help protect Canada's national security.
There are government of Canada jobs available now that will have you working as an intelligence analyst.
You can earn up to $110,000 a year with these positions if you know a foreign language.
Currently, the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) is hiring Foreign Language Intelligence Analysts.
If you don't know what the CSE is, it's a federal agency responsible for foreign signals intelligence, cyber operations and cybersecurity.
As a Foreign Language Intelligence Analyst, you'll use linguistic skills in a foreign language and knowledge of international affairs to protect Canada's people, interests and national security from serious threats.
That includes terrorism, organized crime, cyber attack and espionage threats.
This job requires you to be part of the foreign intelligence and foreign cyber operations aspects of the CSE's mandate to acquire information from or through the global information infrastructure.
You'll be tasked with using, analyzing and disseminating information collected from a variety of sources to provide foreign intelligence.
There are currently three job postings for Foreign Language Intelligence Analysts that each have various language requirements.
These positions with the CSE are open to Canadian citizens only.
Preference may be given to candidates who reside in the National Capital Region, which includes Ottawa and Gatineau.
But you can apply from anywhere in Canada as long as you're willing to relocate to Ottawa for full-time on-site work.
With these high-paying jobs, you can make between $93,510 and $110,009 a year.
So, here's what you need to know about the positions, including which languages you need to know, what the education requirements are, and what experience you need to get hired.
Foreign Language Intelligence Analyst (various languages)
Salary: $93,510 to $110,009
Company: Communications Security Establishment
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
The educational program must be recognized in Canada.
Also, students who are graduating within the next 12 months are eligible to apply for this job.
You need to have experience reading and listening to a foreign language at an advanced level in any setting, including academic, professional and social settings.
CSE defines "foreign language" as any language other than Canada's official languages, which are English and French.
You must demonstrate reading and listening skills at an advanced level in one or more foreign languages, including but not limited to Hindi, Punjabi, German, Italian, Arabic, Portuguese and Farsi.
"Advanced" means full comprehension of the language as it is used by native speakers.
You must also have experience in:
- conducting research
- analyzing information and data
- developing written products and documentation, such as reports, business cases or briefing notes
Overtime and standby duty may be required for this job.
The closing date is November 30, 2025.
Foreign Language Intelligence Analyst (Russian)
Salary: $93,510 to $110,009
Company: Communications Security Establishment
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You need to have a bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
The educational program from which you graduated must be recognized in Canada.
If you're a student, you are eligible to apply for this job as long as you're graduating within the next 12 months.
You must have experience reading and listening to Russian at an advanced level in any setting, including academic, professional and social settings.
CSE defines "advanced" as full comprehension of the language as it is used by native speakers.
You must also have experience in:
- conducting research
- analyzing information and data
- developing written products and documentation, including reports, business cases or briefing notes
This job may require you to work overtime and be on standby.
The closing date is November 30, 2025.
Foreign Language Intelligence Analyst (Chinese)
Salary: $93,510 to $110,009
Company: Communications Security Establishment
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
That educational program must be recognized in Canada.
If you're a student and graduating within the next 12 months, you are eligible to apply.
You must have experience reading and listening to Mandarin at an advanced level in any setting, including academic, professional or social settings.
"Advanced" means full comprehension of the language as it is used by native speakers.
Also, you need to have experience in:
- conducting research
- analyzing information and data
- developing written products and documentation, such as reports, business cases or briefing notes
Overtime and standby duty may be required for this job.
The closing date is November 30, 2025.
