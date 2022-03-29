Meta Is Opening An Engineering Hub In Toronto & It Will Create Up To 2,500 Jobs
The hub will help build the metaverse.
Meta, Facebook's parent company, is opening an engineering hub in Toronto, and there will be so many high-paying positions up for grabs.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford announced that Meta will be opening an engineering hub focused on building the metaverse in Toronto, which will produce up to 2,500 jobs for Canadians.
"Meta sees the opportunity and the promise that Ontario offers and plans to launch its new engineering hub right here in Toronto," said Ford.
"The hub means the creation of an estimated 2,500 high-paying jobs over the next five years and further demonstrates to the world that there is no better place than Ontario to base the digital economy of tomorrow."
Recruitment for these "engineering-focused" positions is already underway, according to a press release from Meta, and thousands of jobs will become available over the "next several years."
The roles will focus on "building extended reality experiences" and will "offer a blend of in-office and remote work options, creating economic opportunity for Canadian talent in every region of the country."
In addition to anchoring its massive tech hub to Toronto, Meta announced that it will be investing $510,000 in "unrestricted grants" to 17 research labs in universities throughout Canada, including the University of Toronto, the University of Waterloo and OCAD University.
These grants will allow the advancement of "innovations needed to build the metaverse" and build on several previous investments into Canada's tech landscape.