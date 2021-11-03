Trending Tags

Facebook & Instagram Messenger Went Down & Now You Can Blame Meta For It

Mikhail Primakov | Dreamstime, Mark Zuckerberg | Facebook

Many users complained about problems with Facebook and Instagram Messenger on Wednesday and it's officially time to blame someone else for them.

That someone else is Meta, the new name for Facebook Inc., which Zuckerberg introduced at a Facebook Connect event last week.

Zuckerberg said he chose the name to reflect the company's new focus on virtual reality (i.e., the metaverse). Of course, there were plenty of people who saw it as nothing more than an attempt to rebrand Facebook after years of criticism.

Either way, it didn't take long for Meta to become the new bad guy with the outage, which seemed to affect some users on Instagram and Facebook.

Users (including us) couldn't access Messenger on Facebook or Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

The website Down Detector logged thousands of issues with Facebook Messenger beginning around 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The outage seemed to be affecting users in Canada, the U.S. and many other countries.

Facebook Meta did not immediately address the outage but the issue seemed to be resolved later in the afternoon.

