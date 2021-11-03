Facebook & Instagram Messenger Went Down & Now You Can Blame Meta For It
Users were beyond annoyed because they couldn't send messages 😒
Many users complained about problems with Facebook and Instagram Messenger on Wednesday and it's officially time to blame someone else for them.
That someone else is Meta, the new name for Facebook Inc., which Zuckerberg introduced at a Facebook Connect event last week.
Zuckerberg said he chose the name to reflect the company's new focus on virtual reality (i.e., the metaverse). Of course, there were plenty of people who saw it as nothing more than an attempt to rebrand Facebook after years of criticism.
Either way, it didn't take long for Meta to become the new bad guy with the outage, which seemed to affect some users on Instagram and Facebook.
Everyone on Instagram/Facebook trying to work out if Instagram is down or if it\u2019s just their router :\n\n#InstagramDown \n#facebookdownpic.twitter.com/AAlglMuWnS— Magnifico Marta (@Magnifico Marta) 1635963710
Users (including us) couldn't access Messenger on Facebook or Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.
The website Down Detector logged thousands of issues with Facebook Messenger beginning around 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The outage seemed to be affecting users in Canada, the U.S. and many other countries.