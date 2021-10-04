Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Are Down But At Least The Memes Are As Smooth As Ever
In Twitter we trust.
On Monday, October 4, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all experienced outages across Canada.
With three super popular social media platforms down since around 11:45 a.m. EDT, many (and we mean many) people took to Twitter to share some truly hilarious memes and hot takes.
This weary picture of Will Smith truly encapsulates how everyone feels checking their apps every few minutes with no luck.
Me after restarting the router 100th time without knowing both FB and IG are down. #WhatsApp #facebookdown… https://t.co/oKaEi4g7pq— Sajjad (@Sajjad) 1633368262.0
If you know, you know. 🦑
Twitter right now as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook crash #instagramdown https://t.co/zSHya9uxC0— Thando (@Thando) 1633368511.0
When you feel like a clown jumping through hoops only to realize a global outage is happening on your favourite platforms.
Me after switching between my wifi and data only to realise that instagram and facebook are down #instagramdown https://t.co/DaoQijRAXM— Benji (@Benji) 1633369147.0
Reddit even took the opportunity to kindly troll the platforms that were experiencing outages.
@instagram @Twitter How are you doing, Instagram social media manager?— Reddit (@Reddit) 1633371271.0
Our team here at Narcity even decided to get in on the fun, because Twitter is the real prize-winner in this situation.
And this classic meme pretty much sums everything up in a nutshell.
fb and ig go down?? https://t.co/Bcz2dMjNRH— Name cannot be blank (@Name cannot be blank) 1633368270.0