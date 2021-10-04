Trending Tags

Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Are Down But At Least The Memes Are As Smooth As Ever

In Twitter we trust.

dole777 | Unsplash

On Monday, October 4, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all experienced outages across Canada.

With three super popular social media platforms down since around 11:45 a.m. EDT, many (and we mean many) people took to Twitter to share some truly hilarious memes and hot takes.

This weary picture of Will Smith truly encapsulates how everyone feels checking their apps every few minutes with no luck.

If you know, you know. 🦑

When you feel like a clown jumping through hoops only to realize a global outage is happening on your favourite platforms.

Reddit even took the opportunity to kindly troll the platforms that were experiencing outages.

Our team here at Narcity even decided to get in on the fun, because Twitter is the real prize-winner in this situation.

And this classic meme pretty much sums everything up in a nutshell.

