Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Twitter Users Are Revealing Everything They 'Blame Canada' For & The Answers Are Perfect

"IBlameCanadaFor making me believe in the house hippo..." 🦛

Twitter Users Are Revealing Everything They 'Blame Canada' For & The Answers Are Perfect
KKKNL1488 | Wikimedia, MediaSmarts | YouTube

From Canada geese to Dildo, Newfoundland, there are apparently a lot of things the rest of the world blames Canada for!

On Thursday, September 16, #IBlameCanadaFor was trending on Twitter and it seems like the whole world — including Canadians — just couldn't wait to pile on.

Here's a look at just a few examples of things Canada is seemingly responsible for and you'll probably be able to relate to most of them.

House Hippo

Ah, the famous house hippo. This little creature was featured in a Canadian PSA and stole the hearts of the nation. It even led this person to believe that house hippos were a real thing which they blame Canada for. Fair enough!

Dildo

Canada has a number of seriously awkward place names, but Dildo, Newfoundland, has got to take the biscuit. In case you didn't know, Jimmy Kimmel is the unofficial mayor there, too!

Mr. Dressup

If you don't know Mr. Dressup, he's basically the Canadian Mister Rogers and is apparently the genesis of someone's hoarding problem.

Niagara Falls

While Niagara Falls is pretty impressive whichever side you're on, one is arguably a tiny bit more magnificent. Sorry, New York!

Canada Geese

If you've ever encountered these animals, you probably know that they can be quite testy. That, coupled with their Canuck name, means Canada gets blamed for them.

​'Angela Anaconda​'

This so-called "nightmarish fever dream" ran for three seasons from 1999 and it was pretty weird. But hey — you can't fault the nostalgia factor.

Moose

You know what, if a moose pees on your lawn, you're totally allowed to blame Canada.

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

Keep Reading Show less

The Details Of Saskatchewan's Vaccine Passport Just Dropped & Here's Where You'll Need It

Be sure you're in the know!

Government of Saskatchewan | Facebook, Scott Prokop | Dreamstime

The details of Saskatchewan's vaccine passport are officially here after being teased just hours earlier by the province's premier.

During a press conference Thursday, September 16, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that the province's vaccine passport is set to launch on October 1, following a rise in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

Keep Reading Show less