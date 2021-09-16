Twitter Users Are Revealing Everything They 'Blame Canada' For & The Answers Are Perfect
"IBlameCanadaFor making me believe in the house hippo..." 🦛
From Canada geese to Dildo, Newfoundland, there are apparently a lot of things the rest of the world blames Canada for!
On Thursday, September 16, #IBlameCanadaFor was trending on Twitter and it seems like the whole world — including Canadians — just couldn't wait to pile on.
Here's a look at just a few examples of things Canada is seemingly responsible for and you'll probably be able to relate to most of them.
House Hippo
#IBlameCanadaFor making me believe in the house hippo when I was younger. https://t.co/qa6SNsVLE8— Shadi Said (@Shadi Said) 1631743473.0
Ah, the famous house hippo. This little creature was featured in a Canadian PSA and stole the hearts of the nation. It even led this person to believe that house hippos were a real thing which they blame Canada for. Fair enough!
Dildo
#IBlameCanadaFor setting itself up for ridicule. https://t.co/dNhWctpl2z— Mara Jade Skywalker (@Mara Jade Skywalker) 1631675529.0
Canada has a number of seriously awkward place names, but Dildo, Newfoundland, has got to take the biscuit. In case you didn't know, Jimmy Kimmel is the unofficial mayor there, too!
Mr. Dressup
#IBlameCanadaFor planting the seeds of my hoarding issue. https://t.co/RQn8U0PhcC— Bricks fer Brains 🇨🇦 (@Bricks fer Brains 🇨🇦) 1631731818.0
If you don't know Mr. Dressup, he's basically the Canadian Mister Rogers and is apparently the genesis of someone's hoarding problem.
Niagara Falls
#IBlameCanadaFor making the U.S. side of Niagara Falls look like crap. https://t.co/Ud0wlA3wod— SueAF (@SueAF) 1631677467.0
While Niagara Falls is pretty impressive whichever side you're on, one is arguably a tiny bit more magnificent. Sorry, New York!
Canada Geese
If you've ever encountered these animals, you probably know that they can be quite testy. That, coupled with their Canuck name, means Canada gets blamed for them.
'Angela Anaconda'
#IBlameCanadaFor this nightmarish fever dream https://t.co/ZwswOVCvZp— Channel❾Productions (@Channel❾Productions) 1631811147.0
This so-called "nightmarish fever dream" ran for three seasons from 1999 and it was pretty weird. But hey — you can't fault the nostalgia factor.
Moose
#IBlameCanadaFor letting their dogs pee on my lawn. https://t.co/QY6k1tvxfj— Bricks fer Brains 🇨🇦 (@Bricks fer Brains 🇨🇦) 1631732367.0
You know what, if a moose pees on your lawn, you're totally allowed to blame Canada.