Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Are Down In A Huge Outage Across Canada
Don't worry, it's not just you.
According to reports, Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp are all currently experiencing outages.
On Monday, October 4, Downdetector, which is a service that reports when services are experiencing outages, said that the three popular social media platforms were all experiencing problems.
User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 11:45 AM EDT. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you're also ha… https://t.co/KkoQ8JAPbK— Downdetector (@Downdetector) 1633362312.0
Facebook and Whatsapp both tweeted about the issue.
We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back t… https://t.co/SDkXC4H3ji— Facebook (@Facebook) 1633364556.0
Both social media platforms confirmed that they are working to "get things back to normal."
We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back… https://t.co/qrhN0uJtpD— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) 1633364178.0
Some even took to Twitter to verify the news as well as share some funny memes about the situation.
Me leaving Instagram to check on Twitter if it’s down #instagramdown https://t.co/Uv1f0S0v92— Hemanth (@Hemanth) 1633362085.0
