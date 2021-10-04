Trending Tags

Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Are Slowly Coming Back Online After An Over 6 Hour Outage

It was a looong day.

Mikhail Primakov | Dreamstime

On Monday, October 4, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all experienced outages across Canada.

According to the website DownDetector, the three mega-popular social media platforms went down around 11:45 a.m. EDT. Facebook officials confirmed their platforms started to come back online around 6:30 p.m. EDT.

"We've been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now," Facebook said in a tweet. "Thank you for bearing with us."

While the official cause for the outage has not yet been released, Mike Schroepfer, the Chief Technology Officer at Facebook, tweeted that Facebook's services were "experiencing network issues" throughout the day.

Many took to Twitter to share some hilarious memes while the outage continued for most of the day, and even more popped up when things started coming back online.

Deep breaths, everyone.

