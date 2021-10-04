Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Are Slowly Coming Back Online After An Over 6 Hour Outage
It was a looong day.
On Monday, October 4, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all experienced outages across Canada.
According to the website DownDetector, the three mega-popular social media platforms went down around 11:45 a.m. EDT. Facebook officials confirmed their platforms started to come back online around 6:30 p.m. EDT.
To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working h… https://t.co/UcwioKQ3o0— Facebook (@Facebook) 1633386839.0
"We've been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now," Facebook said in a tweet. "Thank you for bearing with us."
While the official cause for the outage has not yet been released, Mike Schroepfer, the Chief Technology Officer at Facebook, tweeted that Facebook's services were "experiencing network issues" throughout the day.
*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing ne… https://t.co/GmObwjWz9M— Mike Schroepfer (@Mike Schroepfer) 1633377175.0
Many took to Twitter to share some hilarious memes while the outage continued for most of the day, and even more popped up when things started coming back online.
All of us, apparently. following six hours without Facebook and Instagram - and a rumor that they were deleted fore… https://t.co/XWFIFZMXA9— Mike Schaffer 🏠 (@Mike Schaffer 🏠) 1633387390.0
Deep breaths, everyone.