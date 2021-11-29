Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

Jack Dorsey Just Quit Twitter & He Threw Shade At 'Founder-Led' Companies On His Way Out

Was that a Mark Zuckerberg subtweet?

Jack Dorsey Just Quit Twitter & He Threw Shade At 'Founder-Led' Companies On His Way Out
jack | Twitter, paraga | Twitter

Jack Dorsey is quitting Twitter.

The social media site's founder and CEO tweeted his resignation on Monday after reports surfaced earlier in the day that he was on his way out.

"Not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter," he tweeted.

"I decided it's finally time for me to leave," he wrote in a memo to his staff, which he shared in his resignation tweet.

Dorsey cited his faith in the company and its users in his goodbye letter. He also took a shot at "founder-led" companies, without mentioning anyone by name.

"Ultimately I believe that's severely limiting and a single point of failure," he wrote. "I've worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founding and founders."

Some suggested it was a subtweet about Facebook/Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

If it was, it wouldn't be the first time that Dorsey has thrown shade at their social media rival.

Dorsey mocked Zuckerberg last month for rebranding Facebook Inc. as Meta and has been critical of him several times in the past.

Parag Agrawal will take over as the company's new CEO and Dorsey will give up his seat on the company's board next May, according to the founder's email.

"My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep," Dorsey said. Agarwal was the company's chief technology officer before the promotion.

Dorsey didn't say what he'll do next but he's worth a reported US$11.8 billion, so we're guessing he'll be alright.

From Your Site Articles

Lush Is Quitting Most Social Media & It Won't Come Back Until Things Are Less 'Harmful'

Lush doesn't want to lead anyone down a "dark and dangerous alleyway" online 👀

Lush Cosmetics North America | YouTube

Lush is officially that friend who quits social media because they can't take it anymore.

The cosmetics brand says it'll shut down most of its social channels under a new "anti-social media policy" this week, in a not-so-subtle jab at several companies including Facebook Meta.

Keep Reading Show less

Facebook & Instagram Messenger Went Down & Now You Can Blame Meta For It

Users were beyond annoyed because they couldn't send messages 😒

Mikhail Primakov | Dreamstime, Mark Zuckerberg | Facebook

Many users complained about problems with Facebook and Instagram Messenger on Wednesday and it's officially time to blame someone else for them.

That someone else is Meta, the new name for Facebook Inc., which Zuckerberg introduced at a Facebook Connect event last week.

Keep Reading Show less

Facebook Changed Its Name To Meta & Mark Zuckerberg Is Getting Roasted For It

We've never meta CEO who could inspire jokes like these.

Facebook Reality Labs | Facebook

The next time your uncle tries to take you down the rabbit hole of a conspiracy theory that he found on the internet, don't blame Facebook.

Blame Meta.

Keep Reading Show less

Donald Trump's New Social Media Platform Is Called 'TRUTH Social' & That's Not A Joke

Posts will be called "TRUTHS" but that won't make them true.

Joe Sohm | Dreamstime

Donald Trump, the guy who said a lot of false things as U.S. president, is about to launch a new Facebook and Twitter competitor called "TRUTH."

Seriously.

Keep Reading Show less