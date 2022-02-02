Sections

Facebook's New Screenshot Alert Just Made It More Risky To Share Your Messenger Drama

No more screenshotting convos with your crush!

Facebook’s New Screenshot Alert Makes It More Dangerous To Share Your Messenger Drama
Kittiphan Teerawattanakul | Dreamstime, Freemanhan2011 | Dreamstime

If you're a fan of screenshotting your chats and sending them to friends for their opinions, we've got some bad news.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just announced that he's changing Facebook Messenger so that screenshots will no longer be anonymous.

Zuckerberg says the Messenger app will soon be notifying members of a chat when someone has taken a screenshot, in an effort to help keep people's information private.

Zuckerberg demonstrated by posting a screenshot of a chat with his wife, Priscilla, and showing what the notification will look like.

"You get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message," he said.

The text appears as a grey message above the chat bubbles.

Zuckerberg also mentioned that GIFs, stickers and reactions are also being added to the messaging service owned by Meta.

Within their chat, there is also a notification that reads "Priscilla turned on disappearing messages. All new messages will be removed 12 hours after you have seen them."

USA Today reports that the feature is now available to users in the United States, and it's expected to be introduced in Canada and Europe within the next few weeks.

Facebook Inc. recently rebranded itself as Meta, after a string of scandals including a whistleblower accusation that the company was deliberately encouraging controversial content.

Zuckerberg said at the time that he's shifting the company's focus to the "metaverse," a place where people can meet and interact online.

The company has announced a few other changes to its business this week, including the winding-down of Diem, its planned cryptocurrency.

But really, we're just worried about getting caught the next time we screenshot a juicy convo!

