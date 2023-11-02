Instagram Is Currently Down For Many Users & Of Course The Internet Reaction Is Gold
If you're currently unable to access Instagram, you're not alone — according to X users (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram appears to be down for many across the globe.
On Thursday, November 2, many took to X to share that their Instagram is not working, with some using the hashtag #InstagramDown.
With people unable to watch stories and reels on the popular Meta platform, the memes shared on X are particularly frantic and funny.
"Everybody coming to Twitter when Instagram is down," tweeted one person alongside a video of people rapidly descending on an escalator leading to a pileup at the bottom.
"People want me to have my sh*t together when not even Instagram can have their sh*t together," someone else hilariously tweeted.
Another shared this too-real behaviour we're likely all guilty of.
"Love when Instagram is down every month and I just keep opening the Instagram app and closing the Instagram app and opening the Instagram app and closing the Instagram app and opening the Instagram app and clo."
"Amazing that Twitter is still reliable enough for everyone to check 'Instagram down' lol," tweeted one user.
As well, it appears that Threads, which is tied to Instagram, is also down for users around the world, according to tweets.
Neither Instagram or Meta have given updates on the situation on their X page.
