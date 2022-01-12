Trending Tags

Canada's Best Places To Work In 2022 Were Revealed & There Are So Many Newcomers To The List

If you're considering a career move or just want to check out other companies, a new ranking of the best places to work in Canada for this year has been released.

On January 12, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards for the Best Places to Work in 2022, which rank the top 25 companies in Canada, were revealed and there were so many new additions to the list this year.

The awards are based on feedback from employees who have anonymously submitted company reviews on Glassdoor, which include their opinions on the best reasons to work for their employer and any downsides.

The employer that tops the list of the Best Places to Work in 2022 in Canada is Dell Technologies and this is the first time the tech company has ever made the list!

Rounding out the top five are Keg Restaurants, Roche, Ciena and Google.

The other companies in the top 10 are Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Desjardins, SAP and Jazz Aviation.

Roche, Ciena, Desjardins and Jazz Aviation are all new to the list as well.

There are some familiar names throughout the ranking, including the City of Mississauga in 14th place, Microsoft in 16th, Ville de Montréal in 18th, the National Bank of Canada in 21st and Apple in 25th.

Even though Apple fell 21 spots after being ranked fourth overall in 2021 and Microsoft didn't crack the top 10, the top industry is still tech! It's the most represented industry, with 12 companies recognized this year.

Not only were there a bunch of companies that made the ranking for the first time in 2022, but there were also new industries added to the ranking, including real estate, government and biotech and pharmaceuticals.

Some of the employers listed as the best places to work this year are hiring, including ones in Ontario!

