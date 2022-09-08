5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I Was Jobhunting As An International Student In Canada
Fall semester is around the corner and so is jobhunt season!
In 2021, more than 620,000 international students were enrolled in Canada, contributing well above $21 billion to the country's economy, according to the study titled Economic impact of international education in Canada.
While studying abroad is an exciting experience, as an international student, jobhunting under a study permit status can sometimes be equally challenging.
I was a journalism student at the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) and found myself confused and, at times, outright discouraged while applying for jobs.
After experiencing both retail and office work environments, here are five tips I wish someone would've given me when I was applying for jobs as an international student.
1. Don’t Let Your Immigration Status Discourage You
I started applying for jobs as soon as I started university. It was a shocker to find TMU’s job portal has separate positions for international students and domestic students. This results in a limited job market, with less than 20 job listings per semester (compared to almost 120 for domestic students).
This can be attributed to the limitations that the study permit places on the number of work hours you’re allowed to work legally.
Your status may feel like an obstacle, but don’t be dismayed by this. There will be opportunities that do not require citizenship, you just have to not stop looking.
2. Understand Your Study Permit
When you arrive in Canada for the first time, you will receive a piece of paper along with your stamped visa. That is your study permit, but the information on it regarding working hours is limited.
The study permit allows you to apply for work, under three mandatory qualifications:
- You have to be a full-time post-secondary student
- You need to have a valid study permit
- You need to have a Social Insurance Number (or SIN)
If you meet all of the requirements, there are two types of work you should know about:
- On-Campus Jobs: You can work as many hours as possible, as long as they are not interfering with your school time.
- Off-Campus Jobs: You can only work maximum 20 hours a week, and you can work full-time during the winter breaks and summer breaks. For off-campus work, you have to be in a program that is longer than 6 months, and you must have started studying to be eligible.
I was working with Cineplex off-campus before the pandemic. Before signing the contract, I let the HR Manager know that I’m an international student so they would put a note on my profile. This would help them not overschedule me every week.
Before you can start working, you need to visit Service Canada for your Social Insurance Number. This process might take a whole day depending on the line at your local Service Canada. You can also apply for your SIN online or by mail.
More information regarding your study permit working hours can be found here.
3. Utilize School Services
When you’re in doubt, reach out to your post-secondary school services.
During my first year of university, I was hesitant to reach out to TMU’s International Student Support due to the lack of knowledge of their services. In my fourth year though, they became a lifesaver when they helped me apply for my co-op work permit. They also referred me to the Career and Co-op Centre, which helped build my current CV and cover letters.
Your university’s international student support service and careers service will be the best spots to reach out when you have any questions relating to job hunting.
Even if you have any questions regarding your study permit, don’t hesitate to book a meeting with the international student support mentors.
4. Volunteering Can Be Helpful
Do you ever feel discouraged that your portfolio only has volunteer work? Worry not, because that’s how I got my first part-time job at Cineplex.
I spent my first-year freelancing for multiple on-campus publications. “Free labour” may sound off-putting at first, but it's a great way to build your CV initially, if you’re not in a cash-crunch.
Whether it’s a student association, a campus club, or an off-campus festival, volunteering is also a great experience to immerse yourself in Canadian culture. It helps build connections that can be crucial for future opportunities.
A great starting point for me was the Volunteer Award for Arts & Culture in Toronto (VAACT). The organization rewards volunteers who participate in three or more festivals listed on their website.
5. Avoid under-the-table jobs
Imagine a scenario when you totally nail that interview, and the manager finally contacts you. However, they say that they will pay you “by experience”, the salary is below minimum wage, and the method of payment is via money orders or cheques. In short, you’re being offered an under-table-job
These jobs prey on the anxiety of new applicants. Since there is no legal contract present, your labour rights can be violated and your study permit status can be in legal trouble.