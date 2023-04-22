People Who Moved To Canada Are Sharing What Surprised Them Most & Shots Have Been Fired
Canadian fashion got absolutely dragged. 🤣
If you’ve lived in Canada your whole life, chances are there are many everyday things that you take for granted or have come to accept as the norm.
However, a Reddit thread recently asked people who've moved to Canada to dish on what surprised them most about the country... and shots have been fired.
The hilarious and insightful thread was posted via r/AskACanadian and opened up an honest discussion among those who immigrated to Canada as adults.
One of the most upvoted comments is a pretty relatable reaction to life in Canada, and simply read, "ppl are kind and phone plans are stupidly expensive."
The insight inspired several more comments about how wildly expensive Canada’s internet plans can be.
One person agreed, "In the Netherlands, I got unlimited long distance calls and text with 30GB for $30. In the U.S., I got unlimited long distance calls and text with unlimited internet for $50. In Canada... I don’t have data and it costs more than both."
Another said, "For [$30-$40] you can get unlimited 5G internet in the U.K."
Several Redditors also drew attention to Canada’s positive work-life balance, which somebody compared to the “U.S.A. grindset mentality.”
"I don’t get a guilt trip for being sick or needing time to grieve when my dog passed away," they said.
"My new boss was transferred to Canada from the U.S. She gets frustrated at the lack of urgency around here," another agreed. "I told her it’s just normal for people not to respond quickly or not to work at night or during vacation. We are somewhere between the U.S. and Europe when it comes to working."
A couple of others also chimed in on why Canada’s "lack of urgency" is actually a good thing.
from AskACanadian
"People should be using their time for rest and be with their family or friends, not worry about my silly little email. Shops closing earlier too, same thing. It means people are home and or enjoying their free time where they belong!” somebody said.
One thing that was dragged by newcomers though is Canada's sense of fashion.
“Fashion. Seems majority are not into wearing nice clothes on daily basis. I still have articles in my wardrobe that I haven’t worn after 15 years being in Canada," one Redditor said.
"I think Canadians in general don't care too much for fashion," another agreed. "Last time I went to Europe, I visited London and Paris and most people looked like they were heading to a fashion week, almost like it's the norm."
"My cousin is from Ireland and I recall her comment on the lack of fashion here," a third person added. "Can't really argue with that given that 9 out of 10 people in my home town live in FXR jackets. That and they may or may not have a mullet. You don't dress for looks here. You dress for -40 lol."
One person even claimed that a relative had asked them "why so many people [in Canada] wear pajamas out." Ouch.
A couple of Canadians did try to offer a reason for the sense of style -- or lack thereof -- by blaming it on the Canadian weather.
"Where I am it's too bloody hot in the summer and too freaking cold in the winter to worry about anything other than comfortable clothes haha," they said.
“Fashion. We don't need no stinkin' fashion here. Give us comfortable warm clothes and weatherproof boots in the winter and comfortable light clothes in the summer,” another chimed in.
Even Canada’s fashion staple – good ol’ plaid – got called out.
“Plaid shirt is the unwritten standard uniform here. I wear mine religiously, it's comfy," one person explained.
Canadian fashion and work life balance aside, some other Canadian culture shock moments that came up include the importance of credit scores, checking weather forecasts every time you make a plan, the changing seasons, and just how expensive everything is.
And even toilet cubicles got called out.
"All the toilet cubicle doors have gaps in them that you can see through. Absolutely bizarre," one insightful Redditor stated.
And, of course, it comes as no surprise that Canada's tipping culture got a mention.
Meanwhile, these aren't the only people talking about their Canadian culture shock moments.
A newcomer who moved to Canada recently revealed some things that surprised him about life in B.C. — and that includes terrifying geese!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.