Newcomers To Canada Are Sharing Advice For Those Planning To Move & It's So Eye-Opening
Some brutally honest tips. 👀
Planning to move to Canada?
If the answer is yes, you probably have a long list of questions that need answering, with the most important things you need to know about the country hovering somewhere near the top.
So, to help answer them, we went directly to the people who would know best – the newcomers, who have done it all before.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked, "Those of you who are new to Canada, what advice would you give people planning to move here one day?"
And users were quick to offer up some solid advice, along with a few playful responses, too.
"Don't come to Canada it's a trap," read one comment, with a laughing emoji.
"Don't eat yellow snow on the ground," added another, in what seems like very reasonable advice.
Others made light of the weather as an obvious thing that newcomers better be well prepared for.
"It's cold. Like. Cold," one person stated.
"Bring a shovel," another advised, while one person even recommended bringing a car snow brush.
But weather and jokes aside, there was some honest advice from people too.
"Learn English," "invest in a good winter jacket," "learn how to drive" and "work on your credit score" were some fairly common tips offered in the comments.
"Choose high-demand courses, colleges, and cities. These decisions will define your future one day," one Facebook user said.
Many others highlighted just how expensive Canada can get in the long run, and urged fellow newcomers to prepare for the cost of living.
"Financial planning. Know it's really cold, get used to saving money on groceries, be open-minded about jobs, and go to a small city."
"There are four distinct seasons, each with its own set of attire and expenses," another person explained. "Especially with kids. Constantly rotating clothing. Groceries are expensive. Oh, and more bitey bugs than expected."
Another comment recommended budgeting and time management while telling people to develop healthy habits like a good diet, exercise, and more as physical and mental strength is needed to manage inflation and extreme weather."
Sounds pretty… intense.
They aren't the only ones giving advice to those planning on relocating though.
A few weeks ago, a Redditor asked what they needed to know before moving to Canada, and the comments were so honest.
