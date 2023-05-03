Newcomers To Canada Are Sharing The Stories Of Their First Job & Some Are So Heartwarming
"I'm forever grateful for what Canada offered me so far."
If you’re new to the True North, chances are one of the questions that's top of your mind is how to find a job in Canada.
To get some insight, we reached out to our readers who have relocated to Canada and asked them to share their experiences of landing their first jobs in the country, and the tales range from helpful to heartwarming.
We took to the Narcity Canada and MTL Blog Facebook pages and asked the question: "What's the story behind your first job or career in Canada as an immigrant?"
Many shared positive experiences, with some crediting good fortune for landing their first job in Canada.
"That was just before [COVID-19]. I was lucky to be interviewed just before arriving in Canada as a software developer, hence I started working within two weeks of my landing in Toronto," one Facebook user stated.
However, they also added that due to the pandemic, they ended up losing that job but managed to land another one within two weeks, which "propelled their career."
"I'm forever grateful for what Canada offered me so far," they said.
Others shared heartwarming tales of employers who went above and beyond to help them settle in Canada.
"Proud to be a nanny here [from] the start, my employer had helped me…brought my three sisters here too and my mother after. Now proud and happily [living] here for almost 35 [years] already. Thank you Canada," recounted one person.
Many of the stories also shared a common thread: having to change careers entirely upon moving to Canada.
One Facebook user explained, "I used to work as a billing analyst in the U.K. So essentially data interrogation, admin and specialty billing knowledge to help out the call centre who couldn’t resolve it themselves. But in Montreal because of the French requirement I had to totally change my career and lug boxes for a living."
Others recounted similar experiences.
"16 years working I.T. and my first job was dishwasher because as an international student, I could only work part time and not a single company wanted to hire me this way," another said, adding that after concluding the course they were able to return to I.T.
Another added, "Former classroom teacher and university lecturer prior to immigrating from the States. [I] worked in food preparation an even did some delivery for minimum wage at a pizza shop as my first job in Canada."
Many others also described taking up jobs as cooks, dishwashers or in packaging factories when they moved. Some even took up pretty niche jobs to make ends meet.
"My first real job was at tennis tournament not as a ball boy but as food runner to top players," one Facebook user said.
Another said their first job in Canada was, "Dismantling a hockey field… only time I’ve been in a hockey field ever since actually."
Some of the stories shared by newcomers to Canada are not only eye-opening, but also inspiring.
"Back in my country I was a university professor in bio-chemistry. After my arrival in Canada I was cleaning houses for over a year and [also worked as a] babysitter," one Facebook user said. "Today I am director of clinical operations for Pfizer Canada Bio-oncology division."
When asked about how they climbed the career ladder, they explained that they initially landed a job as a clinical technician and went on to pursue a master's degree in their field.
Others told similar stories of starting from humble beginnings and working their way up to successful careers in Canada.
"I was a lawyer in my country but when I arrived here, I got a job as an administrative assistant and six months later they offered me a position as partnerships manager. I'm extremely grateful to my managers who were able to see my talents and enthusiasm," one person said.
Another said, "First job working in a package factory in Oakville ON… now I own my renovation company and my advice to everyone who is new to this great country [is to] research about what you choose as a career and then study, work hard, get experience in that field... you’ll be successful."
And finally, there were also some people who shared seriously wholesome first job stories, even if the stories weren't their own.
"A Venezuelan refugee came to the restaurant where my daughter works with two kids, asking for food," one person retold. "My daughter talked to her boss who [agreed] to give him spaghetti. As he was waiting for his food, the boss asked my daughter if he wanted to work, which he, of course said yes. He started today as a dishwasher [...]"
The stories serve as a reminder that finding your first job in Canada can be a combination of luck and hard work, but sometimes it's also about being in the right place at the right time and maybe encountering kind and compassionate individuals.
Thankfully, Canada also has an abundance of free resources available to help newcomers navigate their job search and settle into their new home.
Best of luck out there!
