NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

canada immigration

International Students With Expiring Work Permits In Canada Can Now Apply For An Extension

This will be a big help for former students, as well as temporary residents!

Trending Associate Editor
A student wearing a graduation hat. Right: An immigration form

A student wearing a graduation hat. Right: An immigration form

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, Alexskopje | Dreamstime

Things just got a little easier for international students in Canada and those looking to transition from temporary to permanent resident status in the country.

The IRCC has announced that former students will have the chance to extend their post-graduation work permit (PGWP) or apply for a new one for an additional 18 months.

The process, which has also been designed to help Canada's current labour shortage, holds only for those whose PGWP expired or will expire between September 20, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

PGWPs are normally given for a fixed time, with international students in full-time programmes eligible for up to three years. However, this will allow them to work for an additional 18 months.

This will affect people in different ways, based on their situations:

If the PGWP expired or will expire between September 20, 2021, and October 1, 2022, eligible candidates can now apply online for a work permit.

If the PGWP expires between October 2, 2022, and December 31, 2022, and a passport is valid until April 2024, the candidate will simply receive an email from IRCC to confirm their mailing address. They don't need to do anything; an updated work permit will be sent by mid-October.

If they need to update their mailing address or passport validity, when they will receive the email from the IRCC, and will have to follow the instructions given.

Also note that if a PGWP expires between October 2 and December 31, 2022 – but if a candidate doesn't receive an email from the IRCC by mid-September, that might mean they're not eligible for a work permit extension for some other reason. They may still apply online though.

From temporary to permanent residents

Those who have been waiting to switch their resident status from temporary to permanent – and perhaps get one step closer to acquiring a Canadian passport – also have some good news.

People in this in-between phase can now apply for an open-work permit while waiting for their permanent residence status to be finalized.

Eligible individuals applying for this permit will receive one with an end-date of December 31, 2024 (provided their passport is valid until then).

If you're within this list, expect an email with details soon. Your updated work permit will then be mailed to you later.

So just keep an eye on your email and make sure your address is up to date!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...