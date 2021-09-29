Canada's Labour Shortage Could Be Why The Package You're Waiting For Still Hasn't Shown Up
Entrepreneurs in Canada are getting absolutely swamped, according to a new report.
If you've spent ages and ages waiting for that package you were expecting three weeks ago to show up, it might be due to the fact that some Canadian businesses say they can't fulfill orders right now due to a labour shortage in the country.
Conducted by the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), a new report said that almost half of Canadian entrepreneurs revealed they'd either delayed orders or not completed them at all, one of several difficulties stemming from the lack of hiring.
Among the biggest reasons for the shortage, survey respondents said, was a lack of candidates, a lack of hard or soft skills, a lack of experience and lower salaries and benefits than applicants expect.
The difficulties vary by province, the report said, with Quebec having the hardest time with hiring people right now. Apparently, it's a lot easier in the Prairies, which had the lowest reported hiring difficulty.
As for the impacts that the labour scarcity has had for customers, 44% of entrepreneurs who responded said they've delayed or not been able to meet orders for clients, while 32% say they'd had become less competitive as a result.
Almost half — 49% — of respondents explained they've had to raise the wages or improve the benefits of current employees at their business.
