Canada Is Bumping Its Fees For New Permanent Residents & Here's How The New Figures Look
Those hoping to make a permanent move to Canada will soon have to account for even more costs, as the government is increasing Canada's permanent residence fees as of April 2022.
On April 5, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed that wannabe permanent residents will soon have to fork out more money for immigration fees associated with their application.
Permanent residence fees in Canada go up every two years to adjust for inflation, following a policy announcement back in 2020.
The bump will apply to economic, permit holder, family and humanitarian classes, effective April 30, 2022.
Notice: Fees for all permanent residence applications will increase on April 30, 2022. These fees are updated every two years to adjust for inflation.
For example, the Right of Permanent Residence Fee will increase from $500 to $515, while the bill for Federal High Skilled, Provincial Nominee Program and Quebec Skilled Workers, Atlantic Immigration Class and most Economic Pilots will jump from $825 to $850.
The costs associated with becoming a long-term resident of Canada vary depending on the individual application, but it can get pretty expensive overall for many people.
For example, fees related to business immigration easily cost over $2,000, with the processing fee alone requiring a payment of $1,575.
Those entering the country on compassionate or humanitarian grounds are also required to pay significant costs, with the application and Right of Permanent Residence fees totalling over $1,500.
These figures are before the incase set to take place later this month. The full list of changes can be found online.
The price of permanent resident cards, permanent resident travel documents and certification or replacement immigration documents will not increase.
Announcing the price hike, IRCC explained, "The Government of Canada supports a cost-effective approach to financing government programs, where most of the costs are the responsibility of those who receive the services and benefit directly from them."
