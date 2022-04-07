Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
immigration canada

Canada Is Bumping Its Fees For New Permanent Residents & Here's How The New Figures Look

It's becoming increasingly pricy to move to Canada.💰

Trending Editor
A permanent resident application. Right: The desks at Canada's port of entry.

A permanent resident application. Right: The desks at Canada's port of entry.

@canborder | Instagram, Manjurul Haque| Dreamstime

Those hoping to make a permanent move to Canada will soon have to account for even more costs, as the government is increasing Canada's permanent residence fees as of April 2022.

On April 5, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed that wannabe permanent residents will soon have to fork out more money for immigration fees associated with their application.

Permanent residence fees in Canada go up every two years to adjust for inflation, following a policy announcement back in 2020.

The bump will apply to economic, permit holder, family and humanitarian classes, effective April 30, 2022.

For example, the Right of Permanent Residence Fee will increase from $500 to $515, while the bill for Federal High Skilled, Provincial Nominee Program and Quebec Skilled Workers, Atlantic Immigration Class and most Economic Pilots will jump from $825 to $850.

The costs associated with becoming a long-term resident of Canada vary depending on the individual application, but it can get pretty expensive overall for many people.

For example, fees related to business immigration easily cost over $2,000, with the processing fee alone requiring a payment of $1,575.

Those entering the country on compassionate or humanitarian grounds are also required to pay significant costs, with the application and Right of Permanent Residence fees totalling over $1,500.

These figures are before the incase set to take place later this month. The full list of changes can be found online.

The price of permanent resident cards, permanent resident travel documents and certification or replacement immigration documents will not increase.

Announcing the price hike, IRCC explained, "The Government of Canada supports a cost-effective approach to financing government programs, where most of the costs are the responsibility of those who receive the services and benefit directly from them."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...