A TikToker Is Sharing What Gave Her 'Culture Shock' When She Moved To Canada & LOL (VIDEOS)
Apparently our toilets cause confusion!
For newcomers to Canada, some of the things that we Canucks don't blink an eye at are apparently actually super strange to others.
The TikTok account @sofiaweasleysilve, who describes herself as an "Italian in Québec," shared a few posts about some of the things that stumped her when she moved here from Europe.
From sticker shock over the cost of phone plans to struggling with Quebecois French, here are a few things that she's expressed her confusion about.
In her first video, she says that she was feeling confident about her French skills, since she studied the language for eight years.
Unfortunately, it seems to her that the French people use in the province is not the same as the one she studied.
"Me not understanding a single word of Quebecois," she says, while looking perplexed. And, when she tried to buy a SIM card with internet, she was baffled that four gigabytes would cost $45 a month.
"Oh thanks... I'm sorry WHAT???"
@sofiaweasleysilve
No wonder why you guys still use text messages #culturalshock #canada #quebec #lifeabroad #italian
In her second video, she showed the very Canadian problem of getting ready to go outside and bundling up in your coat, hat, and scarf, only to be way too hot inside.
She also was surprised that we wear t-shirts while chilling at home.
"Me being shocked since in Italy we wear 10 layers at home," she shared.
As for laundry in rental units, it came as a surprise to her that in some places you have to leave your actual home and go into a basement to use communal washer and dryers.
And lastly, she's confused about Canadian toilets.
"Why is your water level so high?" she wondered.
@sofiaweasleysilve
The last one kills me everytime #culturalshocks #quebec #canada #italy #lifeabroad
The culture shock is real!
She's not the only one to be confused by things like this after arriving in Canada.
A German TikToker thinks that the doors we have with the little push button to lock them are strange, while an English TikToker doesn't get why people congregate in the parking lot of Tim Hortons when the weather is nice.
It's all part of the Canadian experience!