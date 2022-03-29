British TikTokers Are Sharing What They Find Weird About Canada & Shots Have Been Fired
"At this point we're just attacking Canada's national treasures." 😂
If you move to Canada, you'll probably experience some kind of culture shock or experience things you find straight-up puzzling about living in the Great White North.
The TikTok account @matt_and_omar shared some of the things that they find bizarre about Canada and they did not hold back about things that are pretty unique to the country.
"Lol we love living in Canada so much but some things are just too weird," they captioned one of their posts.
Like many newcomers, they took issue with the fact that sometimes milk comes in a bag.
"We don't even drink cow's milk but this is a monstrosity," joked Omar. "You should be ashamed of yourself."
Next up on the list of things they have grievances with are a popular snack item.
"As a British person, you know we love our ketchup. But this has gone too far," Omar said about ketchup chips, with Matt adding that they have in fact tried them but don't like them.
"Probably our least favourite thing about Canada are Caesars," said Matt. "The spiciest drink on the planet with lots of meat."
"Acid," Omar said to sum up the drink.
@matt_and_omar
lol we love living in canada so much but some things are just too weird 🙃 #fyp #canada #toronto #canadianfood
They made a second video about things that they don't understand, noting in the caption that it's "all in good fun."
"Don't hate us but if hell had a beverage, this would be it," Omar said while a pictures of Tim Hortons coffee appeared in the background.
"It's not good," whispered Matt, with Omar adding in that it "tastes like ash."
They also aren't a fan of another wildly popular Canadian staple: poutine.
"At this point we're just attacking Canada's national treasures, but we don't love poutine," Matt shared.
"Squeaky cheese? Cheese that makes noise?" Omar said in an outraged tone.
@matt_and_omar
we love canada & this is all in good fun, but timmies coffee is not it 😬 #fyp #canada #canadianfood #tiktokcanada
The duo aren't the only ones who have been tripped up by some uniquely Canadian things.
An Italian TikToker revealed that she's confused by the water level in our toilets, and a New Zealand TikToker doesn't think we're very sneaky when we try and "sneak past" someone in stores.