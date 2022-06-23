Newcomers To Canada Can Qualify For These Benefits & Credits Without Having A Job First
You might be eligible for some of them.👇
New in town? For newcomers to Canada, there are a bunch of tax benefits and credits that you might be eligible for and you don't even need to have a job yet to receive them.
That means you can be eligible for free money from the government, even if you have just arrived in Canada and don't have any income in the country.
However, a social insurance number is required and you must file your taxes in Canada — even if you have no taxable income — but that's all you need to do to be considered.
If you're eligible, these benefits and credits are a great way to get some extra dollars if you've found yourself in Canada as a newbie.
From child benefits to the massive amount of provincial and territorial programs, here are all the benefits and credits you can get as a newcomer to Canada.
Canada Child Benefit
The Canada Child Benefit is available to eligible people in Canada who are primarily responsible for the raising and caring for a child.
So, if you're in charge of the upbringing of someone under 18, you might qualify for the support.
You must, however, be a resident of Canada for tax purposes.
On top of that, either you or your spouse or common-law partner must be either a citizen, permanent resident, a protected person, a temporary resident of at least 18 months or someone who is registered or is able to be registered under the Indian Act.
GST/HST Tax Credit
The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax credit is a quarterly payment to qualifying Canadians of low or modest income.
Its purpose is to make up for the sales tax that has to be paid on regular everyday purchases throughout the year.
Getting considered for this credit is simple. All you need to do is file your taxes and you're automatically slotted in if you're eligible.
Once you've done that, sit back and wait for that money to appear in your bank account.
Other credits and benefits
Depending on what province or territory you live in, there may be more ways for you to get some money from the government.
While there are too many to name, some examples include the B.C. Child Opportunity Benefit, the Ontario Trillium Benefit or the Nova Scotia Affordable Living Tax Credit.
These credits all have their own unique eligibilities and requirements, but luckily you don't have to individually apply for any of them.
For all provincial and territorial credits, you will be automatically enrolled in them when you file your federal taxes or apply for the Canada Child Benefit.
When you file, the CRA looks at your eligibility and will set you up with the local tax credits you are able to receive.
Good luck!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.