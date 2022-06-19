Canada Greener Homes Loan — Canadians Can Now Borrow Up To $40K From The Feds Interest-Free
Use the money to make your home "more energy efficient."💰🏠
Canadians looking to make their home more energy efficient and environmentally friendly can now get an interest-free loan of up to $40,000 from the federal government.
On Friday, June 17, applications for the Canada Greener Homes Loan opened to eligible people who are planning qualifying green upgrades to their property.
The loan is offered in conjunction with the Canada Greener Homes Grant, as a way of supporting Canadian homeowners to reduce their property's environmental footprint.
Initially, it will be open to eligible homeowners who are applying or who already have an open application for the Canada Greener Homes Grant.
In September, eligibility will be expanded further to include those who have already received a grant, among others.
The initiative will provide $4.4 billion in interest-free loans to as many as 175,000 homeowners across the country.
While each household can get up to $40,000, smaller loans of $5,000 and above will also be offered out.
It's an unsecured personal loan on approved credit, with a repayment term of 10 years interest-free.
It will only be available to those who want to take on eligible projects though, which could include upgrades like attic/ceiling insulation, exposed floor insulation, air-sealing, new windows and doors, space and water heating, and more.
Other sections of the eligibility criteria state that applicants must be a Canadian homeowner, the property must be your primary residence and a completed pre-retrofit evaluation must have already been completed.
Further details related to eligibility can be found online.
If you've already started or completed work on your home to make it greener, you're unlikely to qualify for the loan. The same applies if you've had a retrofit that wasn't recommended by an energy advisor.
To get started, check your eligibility for the loan and submit an application first via the Canada Greener Homes Grant.
Good luck, homeowners!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.