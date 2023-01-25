Ontarians Can Now Get Up To $10K For Home Upgrades & Here's How To Apply
It'll help save you money over time, too.
The Ontario Government, Natural Resources Canada and Enbridge Gas announced on Tuesday they'd be joining forces to launch the Canada Greener Homes Grant.
The co-delivered initiative will allow eligible residents to earn up to $10,000 towards home upgrades, such as home insulation, windows, doors, and the instalment of renewable energy systems.
Residents will receive their funds via Enbridge Gas's enhanced Home Efficiency Rebate Plus (HER+ program). Anyone interested in applying can do so here.
\u201cWe\u2019re delighted to announce that the Home Efficiency Rebate Plus program is now live! This means more Ontarians can more easily apply for rebates to upgrade the #EnergyEfficiency of their homes. 1/6\u201d— Enbridge Gas (@Enbridge Gas) 1674590150
"Eligible Ontarians can receive Canada Greener Homes grants of up to $5,000 and current Enbridge Gas customers, who are eligible, can apply for up to $5,000 more funded by Enbridge Gas, for a combined total of up to $10,000," the company outlined in a news release.
"Additionally, participants can offset the cost of their EnerGuide home assessment with a rebate of up to $600," it adds.
According to Enbridge, eligible homeowners are as follows:
- Enbridge Gas customers
- Enbridge Gas customers, with tenants
- Non-Enbridge Gas customers
- Off-grid communities
- Multi-residential buildings
Those wishing to secure the grant must first call and schedule an initial home energy assessment with a registered energy advisor.
Need help finding one? No worries. Enbridge provides a list of reputable advisors once you complete their questionnaire.
The advisor will help provide you with a custom report and their recommended upgrades.
Customers are then encouraged to complete at least one eligible upgrade and schedule a follow-up home energy assessment.
Once that assessment is completed, you will receive your rebate cheque and up to $600 for the previous inspections.
"We are providing families with access to increased financial supports that will help them reduce their energy costs and emissions," said Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy, in a press release. "This builds on our recent announcement that Ontario was increasing funding for the province's electricity energy-efficiency programs by $342 million."
