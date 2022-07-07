NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

city of toronto

Toronto Homeowners Can Borrow Up To $125K Interest-Free & Make Houses More Energy-Efficient

The money can be used towards rooftop solar panels, new windows and more.

Toronto Associate Editor
City of Toronto. Right: A row of semi-detached houses in Toronto.

City of Toronto. Right: A row of semi-detached houses in Toronto.

Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime, Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

If you're currently retrofitting your home to be more energy-efficient, you can get over $100,000 from the City of Toronto to help you do that.

On Thursday, July 7, the city announced it will officially launch its Home Energy Loan Program (HELP), which can give homeowners zero-interest loans and other incentives to modify their houses to be more energy-efficient and better for the environment.

While the HELP program has been around since 2014, Toronto is now offering these interest-free zero loans over low-interest ones in an effort to encourage more people to opt into the program and help reduce how much hot water and natural gas the community is using.

"Currently, homes and buildings are the largest sources of emissions in Toronto, generating approximately 57 per cent of total community-wide emissions," the news release reads.

So, for a short time, homeowners in the 6ix can get up to $125,000 for up to 15 years. But, 20-year terms are also available if residents are using the money to retrofit their house with new windows, electric heat pumps, geothermal and a rooftop solar PV.

Other home improvements the money can be used towards include insulation, tankless water heaters, solar hot water systems, EV charging stations and more.

There are also some incentives that are going to be offered by the city during this time. Anyone who replaces their home's natural gas furnace and A/C unit for electric heat pumps or installs solar panels on their roof along with other deep retrofits to cut down their emissions will be able to access them.

More homeowners will be eligible for the HELP program as the city expanded the list of eligibility to also include tax-exempt properties like supportive housing and nonprofit homes. Anyone who owns a detached, semi-detached, townhouse, duplex or triplex apartment building can still apply for the loans.

On top of this, Toronto homeowners might also be eligible for the Canada Greener Homes Grant, which can give them up to $5,000 to make their houses more environmentally friendly.

But these zero-interest loans and incentives won't be around forever. The city said it will only be available "until the funding allocated for each is fully subscribed, after which homeowners can continue to access low-interest loans."

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...