6 Ways Toronto Homeowners Can Pay Their Property Taxes This Year
Giving you tips from the City of Toronto!
Taxes, taxes, taxes. It's that time of year again for Toronto homeowners to be shelling out cash to pay their property taxes, and there are a few ways that they can make that happen.
So if you're a first-time homebuyer or just don't how to make those payments, don't worry because we've got you covered.
Here are six ways the City of Toronto said that you could pay them this year.
Pre-Authorized Payment Programs
Your bank will automatically withdraw payments to pay for your taxes on the date they're due if you're enrolled in the Pre-authorized Utility Payment Program or the Pre-authorized Tax Payment Program.
A reminder, however, that supplementary or omitted property tax bills cannot be automatically withdrawn through this program and that it has to be paid off through another form of payment.
Financial Institutions
Torontonians can also hit up their bank or financial institution and pay off their utility or property taxes through tellers, online banking or by ringing them up on the phone.
According to the City though, there are three things you'll need in order to register and pay through an online banking system: the 20 digit account and client number from your utility bill, the 21 digit assessment roll number from either your property tax account statement or tax bill, and lastly, to sign in to your bank's secure site and choosing the appropriate payee.
Mortgage Company
Taxes can be paid by a mortgage company, too. The City said you should make sure to forward your statement or bill to its office, in which you'll get a final property tax bill.
MyToronto Pay
MyToronto Pay is the City's service that lets Torontonians and businesses directly pay off their property taxes and utility bills.
Homeowners can pay through an e-transfer at no additional convenience fee, or with a debit or credit card with a convenience fee charged by the industry.
Inquiry & Payment Counters and Drop Box Services
There are payment counters throughout the city that are now open at a limited capacity where you could pay your taxes, though the counters at Metro Hall are still closed.
Mail-In Payment
Post-dated cheques can be mailed in so long as they're payable to the Treasurer, City of Toronto. But, the City recommends that homeowners shouldn't send cash through the mail.