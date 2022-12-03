Canucks Are Sharing What A Canadian 'Forrest Gump' Movie Would Be Like & It Sounds Perfect
"Life is like a box of Timbits."
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've likely seen (or at least heard of) Forrest Gump, the story of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75 who witnesses and unwittingly plays a part in the unfolding of several historical American events.
The movie, which stars Tom Hanks in the titular role, is largely regarded as being an ultra-American film, with Gump finding himself inserted into events like the presidencies of John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson, Watergate and other cultural milestones of American history.
Now, people on Reddit are pondering the idea of what the movie would be like if it was set in Canada.
In the subreddit r/AskACanadian, Canucks were asked to share what kind of cultural and historical events Forrest Gump would stumble into in a Canadian version of the film, and some of the things shared are truly iconic.
In Forrest Gump, a memorable line comes when Forrest shares some sage wisdom from his mother with a stranger.
"My momma always said, 'Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get,'" Forrest says.
For the Canadian version, one person suggested that Forrest might say, instead, "Life is like a box of Timbits."
"Life is like an assorted box of ten Timbits," chimed in another user. "You never [know] which ones you are gonna get."
'Skate, Forrest, skate!'
In another classic line from the movie, Forrest's childhood friend, Jenny, tells him to run away from bullies chasing him, shouting "Run, Forrest, run!"
What would a Canadian Forrest Gump do instead?
"Skate, Forrest, skate!" according to one user. Given that skating is a big part of Canada's national pastimes, it checks out that a Canadian version of the iconic line would be found on the ice.
Another user suggested "Ski Forrest, ski!" as an alternative. "Could cross-country ski away from the bullies, and later on across the country," they said.
Runs with Terry Fox
In the movie, Forrest Gump at one point begins a run that takes him across the U.S. over 1,170 days and inspired many others to join him, which may remind Canadians of Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope.
For that reason, it seems, people in the comments said that a Canadian Forrest Gump would likely cross paths with Fox.
Many suggested that he would run with Fox, and one person suggested that he might even drive the RV for him.
Vancouver Stanley Cup riot
Most Canadians don't need reminding of the 2011 Stanley Cup riot in Vancouver, which came about after the Canucks were ousted from the playoffs by the Boston Bruins in Game 7.
After the game, chaos filled the streets of the city, creating worldwide headlines thanks to a level of destruction typically only seen in movies.
According to Redditors, in a Canadian version of Forrest Gump, Forrest would be in Vancouver at the time of the riot.
"I would like to add that he's there when Vancouver Canucks lose the cup final and set the city on fire in 2011," a commenter said.
Given that in the movie, Forrest finds himself in the midst of several controversial events, it may make sense that a Canadian version would place him at the riot.
Invents poutine
During the movie, Forrest unwittingly contributes to symbols of American culture, like the classic smiley face, which he accidentally creates by wiping his face on a T-shirt.
It makes sense then that in a Canadian version of the film, Forrest would accidentally create something centric to Canadian culture, like poutine.
One user, describing what a Canadian Forrest Gump might do, explained that he "spills cheese curds on fries and gravy, accidentally inventing poutine."
According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, the origins of the dish go back to Quebec in the 1960s, when restaurateurs said they created the dish by adding cheese curds to fries with gravy to appease asks from customers.
In a Hollywood re-telling, perhaps Forrest is a customer who is one of the first to ask for such a dish!
Inspires Tim Horton
Throughout his life, Forrest unknowingly inspires several celebrities and prominent figures who go on to create history, like Elvis (a young Forrest inspires the musician's hip-swinging moves) and John Lennon (Forrest's remarks in an interview with the star inspire the lyrics to Lennon’s hit song, "Imagine.")
For a Canadian twist, Redditors believe Forrest would inspire Tim Horton to open the cafes found all over Canada today.
"He tells Tim Horton how much he loves coffee and donuts," said one person in response to the subreddit.
The NHL legend opened the first Tim Hortons store in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario, so in this re-telling, perhaps Forrest made his way from creating poutine in Quebec to Ontario to give Horton the inspiration to create the chain.
Sounds like a movie we'd definitely want to watch!