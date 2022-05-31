Disney's Live-Action 'Pinocchio' Trailer Is Out & Tom Hanks Looks Just Like Geppetto
It's like the animated movie come to life!
Disney just revealed a first look at its live-action remake of Pinocchio, and Tom Hanks is almost unrecognizable as the puppet boy's father, Geppetto.
The trailer for the animated musical, which Disney released on Tuesday, introduces viewers to Geppetto, Figaro the cat and Jiminy Cricket, who all look identical to the characters in the 1940 animated classic.
It also offers a few quick glimpses of Pinocchio, and he also looks exactly like he did in the old movie.
Hanks, 65, appears in the film with curly gray hair and Geppetto's gray moustache as well as small-framed glasses. He is seen looking out the window wishing up on a star to bring his puppet boy to life.
The upcoming film also stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Cynthia Erivo and Lorraine Bracco, Variety reports.
From Erivo's blue fairy godmother to Jiminy Cricket's tune When You Wish Upon A Star, to the details on each of the characters, it's like watching your childhood come to life.
The iconic film is based on an 1883 Italian book, and is set to be released on September 8, which is Disney + Day.
However, it sounds like this one's been a Geppetto-like labour of love, as IndieWire reports that it's been in development since 2015.
The movie is directed by Robert Zemeckis, who made Back To The Future and also directed Hanks in Forrest Gump and Cast Away.
Hitting hard on Disney lovers and Millennial nostalgia, Netflix also recently made a Pinocchio adaptation directed by Guillermo del Toro. That film is set to premiere on December 2022.