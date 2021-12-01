Trending Tags

Canada Is Dipping Into Its Maple Syrup Reserve & This Is Just So Damn Canadian

Apparently the demand for maple syrup is "booming" right now!

Producteurs et productrices acéricoles du Québec | Facebook

It turns out that Canada's maple syrup reserve is being dipped into now to keep up with demand and this might just be the most Canadian thing ever.

The Québec Maple Syrup Producers put out a statement on December 1 to reassure Canadians and people around the world that despite concerns about a potential shortage, there will be enough to go around because of the Global Strategic Maple Syrup Reserve.

This maple syrup vault is located in Laurierville, Quebec and it covers the equivalent of five football fields. At the beginning of the 2021 season, it held 100 million pounds of maple syrup!

The Québec Maple Syrup Producers have estimated that by the time the next season starts in early 2022, about less than half of the stockpile will still be there.

Due to a "booming" demand for maple syrup in 2020 and 2021 that has coincided with an average production season this year, the reserve had to be dipped into.

"While this has resulted in a decrease in the stockpile, there is no cause for concern," said Serge Beaulieu, president of the Québec Maple Syrup Producers.

Quebec maple producers make up about 72% of the world's production of syrup. In 2021, 133 million pounds of the world's 182 million pound supply came from forests in the province.

While Quebec has secured the top spot as Canada's biggest maple syrup producer, Ontario and New Brunswick got into a sticky situation in 2020 and actually battled it out for who was the second-biggest producer of the sweet stuff in this country.

