Tim Hortons Shared A 'Guide To Timbits Etiquette' & You Might Be Doing It Wrong
Who is supposed to eat the Old Fashioned Plain Timbits? 🤔
Tim Hortons has shared a guide for "Timbits etiquette" with step-by-step instructions and you might be doing it all wrong.
The Canadian coffee chain recently posted on Instagram about what to do when sharing a box of Sour Cream Glazed, Birthday Cake, Honey Glazed, Old Fashioned Plain and Chocolate Glazed Timbits.
"Families are all love until there's a box of Timbits," Tim Hortons said. "Don't fret, we've put together some fundamental principles for sharing your Timbits."
When it comes to the Sour Cream Glazed, Tims said that "with great glaze comes great responsibility" so the proper etiquette is to have a stack of napkins at the ready.
If you take a Birthday Cake Timbit out of the box, you're being told to give it up and hand it over to the person whose birthday is closest.
"Adding a candle is optional but encouraged," Tims said.
Whoever gets the Honey Glazed Timbits must wash their hands right after eating, according to the etiquette guide.
Tim Hortons acknowledged that Chocolate Glazed is always the first flavour that gets eaten up when a box of Timbits is opened up.
So, if you offer a Chocolate Glazed to someone else, proper Timbits etiquette means that the person is indebted to you for the next day.
Finally, the last flavour that this guide laid out the rules for is the Old Fashioned Plain.
"Dad always gets the Old Fashioned Plain Timbits. Sorry, rules are rules," Tims said.
Tim Hortons first introduced Timbits back in 1976 and many different flavours of the treats have come and gone since then.
Some of the Timbits flavours that aren't available anymore include Apple Fritter, Banana Cream Filled, Chocolate Marble, Churro, Cinnamon French Toast, Lemon Cake, Sour Cream Chocolate and Spiced Apple Filled Timbits.
Also, Tims offered limited edition Timbits — Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle — as part of the Timbiebs collaboration with Justin Bieber in 2021 and 2022.
If you're wondering what the most popular Timbits are, Tim Hortons revealed a while back that Chocolate Glazed was the most ordered flavour followed by Birthday Cake, Honey Dip, Old Fashioned Plain and Sour Cream Glazed.
Then, the Timbiebs flavour that was ordered the most was Chocolate White Fudge.
