A TikToker Tried An Indian Sweet For The First Time & Shared A Canadian Way To Recreate It
A TikToker recently tried gulab jamun for the first time and had an interesting and very Canadian comparison for it.
Joseph D (@josephdebenedictis), who describes himself as a foodie who usually compares Canadian and American food, got to experience the Indian dessert while filming for a show.
After taking a bite, he said, "I don't know what this is but it's f*cking incredible," adding that it was like a Timbit soaked in maple syrup.
After many people commented and let him know that the sweet was gulab jamun, Joseph decided to pick up the treat and try it out against the Timmies concoction.
"Timbits seem like an easy in for everybody to understand what this is," he said before dunking the pastry into maple syrup.
"If you need a quick hit — if you just can't get to a place where they're selling the authentic thing, this might be an alternative."
He then took a bite of the treat, saying, "That's actually pretty damn good."
Joseph went back for seconds, but this time he split the Timbit open so it could really soak up the syrup.
"Whether this tastes like the actual gulab jamun or not, this is delicious, and I think this should be a thing we all do now," he shared.
Next up was taking a bite of the actual gulab jamun he got from an Indian store.
"Oh my god," he said. "Okay. That is incredible. There's more happening than just the Timbit in syrup, like this is... Wow."
"Just melts in your mouth," he continued, telling people they should go try it — or give the Timbits in maple syrup a shot.
@josephdebenedictis
Replying to @namrahtariq5 Is it better than Gulab Jamun? 🤔 I've discovered a new food hack for Canada 😅🇨🇦
Over in the comments, people had a variety of reactions to Joeseph's experiment, with many suggesting he warm the treats up first and try it with ice cream.
"If you love that go to that store and get jalebi it is super yummy!!!!!" recommended one person.
"You should see if you can find ladoo or kerala halva," said another.
And, of course, a few people poked gentle fun at the content creator.
"Wait until he finds out about butter chicken," wrote one commenter.
"I'm horrified," shared another user along with a laughing emoji and Indian flag emoji.
If you do pick up some Timbits, be warned — Tim Hortons recently shared their guide to "Timbits etiquette" and there are some do's and don'ts to consider before reaching into the box!
