This Tim Hortons Gets Visited By Deer '2-3 Times A Day' & They Go To The Drive-Thru (PHOTO)
How a-doe-rable! 🦌
Oh, deer! There's a Tim Hortons location in Canada that gets visited by deer "two to three times a day" and they actually go to the drive-thru!
Tim Hortons posted a photo to social media on March 9 of a deer at the pickup window in a drive-thru lane at one of its locations in this country.
In the photo, which was taken by the person in the car behind the animal, the deer is in the lane and facing the pickup window.
Also, the employee working the drive-thru is leaning out as if they're going to take the deer's money and hand over its order!
If you're as curious as this deer, Narcity got all of the details from Tim Hortons about the intriguing animal encounter.
This all went down at a Tim Hortons that's located in Okotoks, Alberta, just south of Calgary.
According to the Canadian coffee chain, the curious deer stopped by the drive-thru there at around 10:30 a.m. on February 28.
Apparently this location in Okotoks is no stranger to animal encounters.
Deer are daily guests that visit the place "two to three times a day."
Over the last couple of years across the country, Tim Hortons drive-thrus have gotten some truly unique visitors.
In addition to the daily deer drive-thru visits at the Okotoks location, people at other spots in Canada have come through on horseback, dog sleds, tractors and toy cars!
This recent animal encounter at Tims is reminiscent of when animals would go through lanes at Canada-U.S. land border crossings during the border closure and some of them actually went up to the desks where border officers work just like the deer at the Tim Hortons drive-thru.
